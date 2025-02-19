Wow! 50 Cent Continues to Destroy 'Naked' Joe Budden on Instagram Following Irv Gotti Comments

Joe Budden had some harsh criticism for 50 Cent following his reaction to the death of his longtime rival, Irv Gotti. Now, 50 Cent is clapping back at the podcast host.

It started earlier this month when, in a post on Instagram, 50 wrote, “I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him LOL.” Included in the post was a picture of 50 smoking hookahs along with a tombstone that read, “RIP.”

This post was criticized by Budden during a recent episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast,” where the podcast host said, “Hip Hop is the new meaning for ‘I need therapy.’ Kanye West needs therapy. 50 Cent needs therapy. I don’t care if you agree with the rationale. And 50 is 50. He gon’ stand in it. He gon’ stand strong in it.”

He later added, “If 50 feels like that, then go smoke a cigar in the cigar room. I’m not telling him how to feel. Yeah, feel like that! [But how he went about it] is wrong.”

Even though other members of the podcast disagreed with Budden, and felt that 50 was justified in his feelings due to the nature of their relationship, the “Many Men” rapper still took it personally.

On IG, 50 wrote, “Stay out my mix Joe talking about I need therapy. B_itch you need to stop walking around naked. The fvck is you doing in the hallway with ya balls out PUNK!”

Fiddy then posted several AI photos of Budden wearing only underwear, alluding to the podcast host being charged with lewdness earlier this year for walking around naked outside neighbors apartment. Although he ended up going to court, Budden beat the case in January.

Irv Gotti and 50 Cent beef

The beef between Gotti and 50 involves another MC, Ja Rule, who was the flagship artist for Gotti’s Murder Inc. Records for years.

Ja claims that the feud began because he didn’t include the “Many Men” rapper in the music video for his 1999 song, “Murda 4 Life.”

In 2000, a brawl took place at Hit Factory Studio in New York between the G-Unit and Murder Inc. crews that resulted in 50 Cent being stabbed. Black Child, a rapper signed to Gotti’s label, claims he’s the one who stabbed the Queens rapper.

Tensions between the two crews rose even higher in May 2000, when Fiddy was shot nine times while sitting in front of his grandmother’s house. In a federal investigation, authorities accused drug dealer Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff and other people associated with Murder Inc. of shooting the young Queens MC while he was with his family. It’s alleged McGriff shot him in response to 50 naming him on a song.

Although Irv was not alleged to be involved in the shooting, he’s close friends with McGriff and was later indicted by federal authorities for laundering money for the drug kingpin. Although those charges were dropped and McGriff was sentenced to life in prison for a different crime, the feud between 50, Ja, and Gotti has only continued.