Iconic Black Films, TV Shows That Turn 30, Including 'Waiting to Exhale, 'Bad Boys' And More
Iconic Black Films, TV Shows That Turn 30, Including 'Waiting to Exhale, 'Bad Boys' And More

Movies

From 'Friday' to 'The Wayans Brothers,' these are a handful of our beloved films and series celebrating a major milestone.

From 'Friday' to 'The Wayans Brothers,' these are a handful of our beloved films and series celebrating a major milestone.

By
Shanelle Genai
Image for article titled Iconic Black Films, TV Shows That Turn 30, Including &#39;Waiting to Exhale, &#39;Bad Boys&#39; And More
Photo: IMDB.com (Getty Images)

It may be hard to believe but it’s been 30 years since 1995, a year that proved to be a good one considering the plethora of Black films and TV shows that were released.

Whether it was romantic films with an all-star cast like “Waiting to Exhale” or a future million dollar box office franchise like “Bad Boys,” or short-lived family comedies like “The Parent’ Hood,” what was true about 1995 — and the entire decade of the 90's to be real — is that it served up more than its fair share of beloved pieces of cinema and television. And its fruits deserve to be honored.

So it’s in that spirit of celebration that we felt it fitting to take a look back at some of the most iconic movies and series that are celebrating the 30th anniversary this year. Fair warning, you’re going to feel a bit of nostalgia so be prepared, but have fun walking down memory lane.

2 / 15

“Waiting to Exhale”

“Waiting to Exhale”

Waiting to Exhale (1995) Trailer | Whitney Houston | Angela Bassett

Cast: Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine, Whitney Houston, Lela Rochon, Gregory Hines, Wendell Pierce, Michael Beach

Director: Forest Whitaker

3 / 15

“Bad Boys”

“Bad Boys”

Bad Boys (1995) Official Trailer 1 - Will Smith Movie

Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Theresa Randle, John Salley

Director: Michael Bay

4 / 15

“Dead Presidents”

“Dead Presidents”

Dead Presidents (1995) Trailer

Cast: Larenz Tate, Clifton Powell, Chris Tucker, Keith David

Director: the Hughes Brothers

5 / 15

“Tales From the Hood”

“Tales From the Hood”

Tales From The Hood (1995) - Official Trailer (HD)

Cast: Clarence Williams III, Joe Torry, David Alan Grier, Rusty Cundieff

Director: Rusty Cundieff

6 / 15

“Higher Learning”

“Higher Learning”

HIGHER LEARNING (1995) – Official Trailer

Cast: Omar Epps, Busta Rhymes, Laurence Fishburne, Ice Cube

Director: John Singleton






7 / 15

“Vampire in Brooklyn”

“Vampire in Brooklyn”

Vampire In Brooklyn (1995) - Trailer

Cast: Angela Bassett, Eddie Murphy, Kadeem Hardison, John Witherspoon

Director: Wes Craven






8 / 15

“Panther”

“Panther”

Panther (1995) Original Trailer [HD]

Cast: Tyrin Turner, Courtney B. Vance, Kadeem Hardison, Mario Van Peebles, Angela Bassett

Director: Mario Van Peebles






9 / 15

“Clockers”

“Clockers”

Clockers Official Trailer #1 - Harvey Keitel Movie (1995) HD

Cast: Delroy Lindo, Mekhi Phifer, Isaiah Washington, Keith David

Director: Spike Lee






10 / 15

“Devil in a Blue Dress”

“Devil in a Blue Dress”

DEVIL IN A BLUE DRESS (1995) – Official Trailer

Cast: Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle, Albert W. Hall

Director: Carl Franklin






11 / 15

“New Jersey Drive”

“New Jersey Drive”

New Jersey Drive Official Trailer #1 - Gwen McGee Movie (1995) HD

Cast: Sharron Corley, Gabriel Casseus, Donald Faison, Heavy D

Director: Nick Gomez






12 / 15

“Major Payne”

“Major Payne”

Major Payne Official Trailer #1 - Michael Ironside Movie (1995) HD

Cast: Damon Wayans, Karyn Parsons, Orlando Brown, Damien Dante Wayans

Director: Nick Castle






13 / 15

“The Wayans Brothers,” 1995-1999

“The Wayans Brothers,” 1995-1999

The Wayans Bros season 1 episode 1 trailer

Cast: Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, John Witherspoon, Anna Maria Horsford

Created by: Shawn and Marlon Wayans






14 / 15

“The Parent’Hood,” 1995-1999

“The Parent’Hood,” 1995-1999

The Parent ‘Hood Opening Theme

Cast: Robert Townsend, Suzzane Douglas, Reagan Gomez-Preston, Faizon Love

Created by: Robert Townsend

15 / 15