Iconic Black Films, TV Shows That Turn 30, Including 'Waiting to Exhale, 'Bad Boys' And More

It may be hard to believe but it’s been 30 years since 1995, a year that proved to be a good one considering the plethora of Black films and TV shows that were released.

Whether it was romantic films with an all-star cast like “Waiting to Exhale” or a future million dollar box office franchise like “Bad Boys,” or short-lived family comedies like “The Parent’ Hood,” what was true about 1995 — and the entire decade of the 90's to be real — is that it served up more than its fair share of beloved pieces of cinema and television. And its fruits deserve to be honored.

So it’s in that spirit of celebration that we felt it fitting to take a look back at some of the most iconic movies and series that are celebrating the 30th anniversary this year. Fair warning, you’re going to feel a bit of nostalgia so be prepared, but have fun walking down memory lane.