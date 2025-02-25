Irv Gotti's Brother Reveals His Last Meal And More Heartbreaking Details

As the world continues to mourn the death of beloved music producer Irv Gotti, members of his family are speaking on his legacy and sharing details surrounding his death.

Chris Gotti Lorenzo, Gotti’s older brother, took to the “2Way” podcast on Feb. 20 to bring awareness to diabetes while remembering his brother’s legacy. Mark Halperin also joined the conversation with entrepreneur and music producer Damon Dash, who was diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes when he was only 15 years old.

According to Chris, the late rap mogul— real name Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr.— was diagnosed with the same disease late in his life. “He’s 54. I believe he was diagnosed in his late 40s,” Chris said. “But Irv doesn’t go to the doctor so that’s why he’s so late being diagnosed.”

Interestingly enough, Chris revealed their father, who died at age 86, was also diabetic. “I watched him suffer the last three years of his life. So it’s about quality of life,” he continued.

Remembering Irv Gotti Lorenzo: Fighting Diabetes and Stroke Awareness

Now, Chris has watched his brother suffer a similar fate. “And when he finally did go get a real physical and a check-up, they were like, ‘You’re diabetic,’ and he didn’t believe it.” The Root previously reported Gotti died after suffering a massive hemorrhagic stroke.

Chris said Gotti’s defiance against his diagnosis ultimately led to his death. “We all have to go at one point in time we just really wanna go on our terms. And Irv, sadly enough, he did go on his terms. He just didn’t believe it and he was like, ‘I’m going to go the way I wanted,’” the entrepreneur said.

For Gotti, this meant continuing to indulge in unhealthy foods despite his condition, including Chinese food, which was his last meal, according to Chris. “He ate a bunch of Chinese food while playing poker and had a massive hemorrhagic stroke, which is bleeding on the brain.”

Gotti is remembered as the co-founder of Murder Inc. Records, which helped launch the careers of some of the most prominent musical artists of the ‘90s and early 2000s.

In a joint statement posted on Instagram, Gotti’s children announced his death. “Our dad was an incredible man, a true visionary who transformed the hip-hop industry and changed the game for artists and fans alike. His passion for music and dedication to his craft inspired many, and his contributions will continue to influence future generations.”