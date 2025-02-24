Movies

Who Knew The Sole 'White boy' From 'Barbershop?' Was The Son of This Ultra Famous Celebrity?

The actor made a surprise appearance at the 2025 SAG Awards with his super famous mother.

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Who Knew The Sole &#39;White boy&#39; From &#39;Barbershop?&#39; Was The Son of This Ultra Famous Celebrity?
Photo: YouTube/Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers (Getty Images)

Though its been over 20 years since “Barbershop” first hit theaters, one character’s identity has been somewhat unknown in the years since. But now thanks to this year’s 2025 SAG Awards, we finally have an answer.

Suggested Reading

The Tea On Why NYC Mayor, Trump’s Black Toy Soldier, Should Have Been Booted A Long Time Ago, But Governor Messed Up
Watch: Viral Spirit Airlines Brawl at Atlanta Airport
Oh Lord, Republicans are Pushing for a Clarence Thomas Statue, But Here’s Why This Should Never Happen
Desus Nice Didn’t Know MSNBC Host Chris Hayes Was White Til 7th Grade, Plus New TUMS Gig & More
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The Tea On Why NYC Mayor, Trump’s Black Toy Soldier, Should Have Been Booted A Long Time Ago, But Governor Messed Up
Watch: Viral Spirit Airlines Brawl at Atlanta Airport
Oh Lord, Republicans are Pushing for a Clarence Thomas Statue, But Here’s Why This Should Never Happen
Desus Nice Didn’t Know MSNBC Host Chris Hayes Was White Til 7th Grade, Plus New TUMS Gig & More
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

If you’ll remember, the only white worker in the barbershop named Isaac Rosenberg was one of the staple characters in the film’s franchise. Well, as it turns out that the actor’s name is Troy Garity and while he’s been in a handful of movies and tv shows since the 2002 film debut (looking at you “Ballers”), he’s predominately been out of the spotlight and more importantly—he’s predominately been living life on his own terms and away from his famous parents: specifically his mother Jane Fonda.

Advertisement

Related Content

Not So Fast! Lizzo Says She Wasn't Even Asked to Be In New JLo Musical Despite Claims She Was
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Goes Off On Donald Trump Once Again While Other Black Leaders Remain Silent

Related Products

Shop All Movies on Amazon

Related Content

Not So Fast! Lizzo Says She Wasn't Even Asked to Be In New JLo Musical Despite Claims She Was
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Goes Off On Donald Trump Once Again While Other Black Leaders Remain Silent

Related Products

Shop All Movies on Amazon

Thankfully, all that changed on Sunday at the 2025 SAG Awards when Garity finally popped out with Fonda as she took photos on the red carpet after taking home the Lifetime Achievement Award for her onscreen and offscreen contributions. Fonda has been outspoken on a variety of civil rights and social justice issues from as early as the 1970s where she was once of the notable faces who stood against the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War and other political issues.

Advertisement
Troy Garity poses with honoree Jane Fonda, recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, in the press room during the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Troy Garity poses with honoree Jane Fonda, recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, in the press room during the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)
Advertisement

When it comes to Garity, he’s the son of Fonda and her second husband Thomas Hayden, a former California state senator and social justice activist who was also loud about his anti-war views and civil rights advocacy.

Once photos and videos of Fonda and Garity began circulating on social media, many began putting two and two together and took to X/Twitter to express their sentiments.

Advertisement

“I deadass forgot troy garrity is jane fonda’s son,” wrote one user.

“I just learned that the white man from Barbershop is Jane Fonda’s son. That’s so random lol,” said another.

Advertisement

As a result of his appearance, resurfaced videos of Garity and his role in the “Barbershop” films began to recirculate on TikTok as well.

Advertisement

“This one thing surprised me the most about rewatching ‘Barbershop.’ That this character played by actor Troy Garity is the son of Jane Fonda. Shocked! I had no idea that this was his mom and maybe other people do. But like, mind blown. [I] just had no idea,” user No More Late Fees said.

“It’s why he’s so cool. It’s in his genes,” wrote one user in the comments.

Added another, “And he’s married to a black Woman. I only found this out bc i thought he was so fine so i looked him up and found out who his mama was too.”