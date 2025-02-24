Who Knew The Sole 'White boy' From 'Barbershop?' Was The Son of This Ultra Famous Celebrity?

Though its been over 20 years since “Barbershop” first hit theaters, one character’s identity has been somewhat unknown in the years since. But now thanks to this year’s 2025 SAG Awards, we finally have an answer.

If you’ll remember, the only white worker in the barbershop named Isaac Rosenberg was one of the staple characters in the film’s franchise. Well, as it turns out that the actor’s name is Troy Garity and while he’s been in a handful of movies and tv shows since the 2002 film debut (looking at you “Ballers”), he’s predominately been out of the spotlight and more importantly—he’s predominately been living life on his own terms and away from his famous parents: specifically his mother Jane Fonda.

Thankfully, all that changed on Sunday at the 2025 SAG Awards when Garity finally popped out with Fonda as she took photos on the red carpet after taking home the Lifetime Achievement Award for her onscreen and offscreen contributions. Fonda has been outspoken on a variety of civil rights and social justice issues from as early as the 1970s where she was once of the notable faces who stood against the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War and other political issues.

When it comes to Garity, he’s the son of Fonda and her second husband Thomas Hayden, a former California state senator and social justice activist who was also loud about his anti-war views and civil rights advocacy.

Once photos and videos of Fonda and Garity began circulating on social media, many began putting two and two together and took to X/Twitter to express their sentiments.

“I deadass forgot troy garrity is jane fonda’s son,” wrote one user.

“I just learned that the white man from Barbershop is Jane Fonda’s son. That’s so random lol,” said another.

As a result of his appearance, resurfaced videos of Garity and his role in the “Barbershop” films began to recirculate on TikTok as well.

“This one thing surprised me the most about rewatching ‘Barbershop.’ That this character played by actor Troy Garity is the son of Jane Fonda. Shocked! I had no idea that this was his mom and maybe other people do. But like, mind blown. [I] just had no idea,” user No More Late Fees said.

“It’s why he’s so cool. It’s in his genes,” wrote one user in the comments.

Added another, “And he’s married to a black Woman. I only found this out bc i thought he was so fine so i looked him up and found out who his mama was too.”