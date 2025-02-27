Black Twitter Responds to Floyd Mayweather Going Full-Blown MAGA and...Lord!

Over the years, Floyd Mayweather has been quite the polarizing celebrity. From infamous beefs to disturbing claims about his personal life, the famous boxer has become known for being controversial—and Mayweather’s latest statement about Donald Trump is seemingly the latest example of this.

During an interview with Fox Business, Mayweather — who has been a longtime supporter of Trump—became more vocal about his allegiance to the President-elect. “We had Trump before, we didn’t appreciate him,” Mayweather said.

Of course, Mayweather’s praise didn’t stop there.

“I think Trump is a great president, actually he’s the best president in my eyes, he’s the best president we’ve ever had. Great business man and that’s what it’s about,” he continued. Of course, Black folks on X had a lot to say in response.

“Floyd Mayweather has the right to promote and support whoever he wants but......Good Lord Floyd,” @etanthomas36 stated. Mayweather may be loyal to Trump since Trump prioritizes the wealthy.

Another user, @ReturnOfMrYeah, emphasized that the president loves the “uneducated” and Mayweather fits the description since he’s allegedly illiterate.

During a high-profile feud a decade ago, 50 cent accused Mayweather of being unable to read. Though the athlete vehemently denied this claim, it still persists years later. Another X user, @Manda_Kelsey, implied that Mayweather’s political stances are invalid since he “can’t even read a page out of a Harry Potter book.”

Considering Trump’s attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion — under the guise that Black people benefit from it the most — many believe that his presidency will continuously target vulnerable communities. Mayweather’s devotion to Trump has been seen as a betrayal to Black folks, with @skinnerjoy3 calling him a “sellout.”

We doubt that people are taking their political cues from Floyd Mayweather, but the right will undoubtedly use him as an example of Black people coming around to support Trump.