Gabrielle Union's Response to Husband Dwyane Wade's Cancer Diagnosis Will Break Your Heart

Gabrielle Union is opening up about her husband Dwyane Wade’s scary cancer diagnosis and how it took a toll on their relationship. And she’s not holding back.

Speaking in a new interview on “TODAY with Jenna & Friends” on Wednesday, Feb. 26, Union broke her silence on how she and the retired NBA superstar navigated the difficult time and how he initially wanted to go through the process of healing without his family’s involvement. As we previously told you, back in January, Wade revealed he had a cancerous tumor on his kidneys and had to undergo surgery in December 2023. After the surgery, 40% of his left kidney was removed.

“Obviously, him getting that diagnosis was traumatic for him, you know, being faced with your own mortality in your early 40s,” she said. “You’re like, ‘Am I going to be here to see my family? Who am I without this big life? Without this healthy body?’ But you also don’t understand the journey and the toll it takes on your marriage, on your family, on your kids.”



She went on to express how Wade had difficulty showing that level of vulnerability with his family and that they all had to band together to figure out how walk this new path with him with grace.

Additionally, when Union spoke to Access Hollywood at the New York premiere of her new film “Riff Raff,” Union spoke further on Wades’ decision to keep his diagnosis under the radar but assured fans that her husband is doing just fine now.

“He’s cancer free now. He was smart to delay talking about his diagnosis and the surgery for over a year to give us all a little time to make peace with it and let all of our very intense fears kind of dissipate a little bit, but he’s brave,” she said. “He’s doing well. We are proud of him, that he was brave enough to not only go through all the things that he needed to do to take care of his health but to share it with the world and hopefully save other people.”