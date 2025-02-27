Stephen A. Smith Drags Megyn Kelly Over Philadelphia Eagles-White House Fiasco

After Don Lemon shared his blistering opinion of Megyn Kelly, sports commentator Stephen A. Smith has seemingly followed suit with a few choice words for the conservative host. Earlier this month, Kelly reacted to a false report about the Philadelphia Eagles refusing to visit the White House after winning Super Bowl 2025.

On X, Kelly told the Eagles to “GO F YOURSELVES” in response to an article by by The U.S. Sun. The piece claimed a member of Philadelphia’s ownership and an unidentified player would decline a White House invite if the team received one.

Howver, the piece was published before the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

“Was that necessary, though?” Smith asked on Tuesday edition of “The Stephen A. Smith Show.” Kelly admitted Monday that the White House denied the report was true in a different post on X.

She never took accountability for sharing and reacting to the disinformation, though, which prompted Smith to call her out.

“Really? They ain’t feeling Trump. So what?” Smith stated. “74 million plus people wasn’t feeling Trump. F them too? Come on, Megyn.”

Smith reiterated how Kelly’s reaction was over the top and that the sports team is free to move as they’d like.

“You don’t need to do that. It’s just not necessary. And by the way, if any team was justified in not wanting to show up to the White House… it would be the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Earlier this week, Donald Trump confirmed that the Eagles will be invited to the White House.

“They will be. We haven’t yet, but we will be,” Trump said, per CBS News. “I thought it was a great performance by them. Absolutely, they’ll be extended that invitation…They deserve to be down here and we hope to see them.”

On Monday, Don Lemon called Kelly a “racist” and a “troll” after she mocked Joy Reid for being let go from MSNBC.

“The worst person on television was fired from NBC and the ‘Today’ show a few years ago, and that’s Megyn Kelly!” Lemon stated on his eponymous show. “NBC did something good with that.”