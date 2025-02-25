Steve Harvey's Recent Story of How He Met Wife Marjorie Is Not Adding Up... Thanks to New Revelation

Steve Harvey has never shied away from sharing the love story between him and his wife Marjorie. But a recent revelation is causing some fans to reexamine their romance thanks to some seemingly conflicting details.

As we all learned back in 2018 when Harvey had his daytime talk show, the two allegedly met for the first time back in 1990 when Marjorie and a friend showed up to a comedy club where Steve was performing. Seeing as how they arrived late and were seated near the front by the stage, Marjorie assumed she’d be taunted or made a part of Steve’s routine. However, she got the surprise of her life when the eponymous sitcom star merely stood there in silence before eventually telling her onstage: “I’m gonna marry you one day.”

The “one day” here is pertinent because at the time of their meeting, Steve was married to his first wife, Marcia whereas Marjorie was married to her first husband Jim Townsend, an alleged famous Memphis drug kingpin. Townsend would go on to get sentenced to prison around between 2001 and 2002 which prompted Townsend and Marjorie to go their separate ways. Meanwhile, Steve was still with Marcia, though their relationship would later end in 2005.

Fast forward to over the weekend, Steve went viral for telling his “Family Feud” audience more details about how he and Marjorie got together—but the details are causing some folks to give him a side eye. Why, you may ask? Well, let’s get into it.

Marjorie Harvey Shares How She and Steve Met

In the video, Steve said that he was in the process of getting divorced (from his second wife Mary Lee) in 2005 when he received a phone call from Marjorie wanting to reconnect while he was out gambling. Though he initially tried to brush the call off, his bodyguard insisted and it was after that that he immediately recognized Marjorie’s voice from all those years ago.

‘I said, ‘Hello.’ She said, ‘Boy, what you want?’” Steve explained. “And I said, ‘Marjorie?’ I recognized her voice from 1987 to 2005.”

But wait, I thought you said you met her at a comedy club in 1990?? Hm. let’s move on.

After their conversation, the “Kings of Comedy” star told her that he wanted to get with her and flew on a private jet to Memphis so they could meet up and talk in person. He also told her that his divorce from his second wife was finalized the day before. Although Marjorie was initially skeptical, she also told Steve she’d been divorced for the past four years and obliged to a meeting.

Now while these details seems fine enough, it’s puzzling due to the fact that Steve would later go on to say that his divorce only left him with $1,700 cash. So it makes us wonder how he was able to rent a private jet with the little amount of money he had. And for the record, Townsend—Marjorie’s first husband—didn’t go to prison until 2002, which would mean he and Marjorie would’ve only been divorced for three years and not four.

But we digress.

Regardless of the conflicting timeline, Steve has nothing but positivity and doting words for Marjorie and has consistently credited her for building him up into the mogul that he is today.

“That girl right there got in that foxhole with me and built,” he said in the recent video. “The dude I am today is because of her in 2005. God knew that”



Yet and still, his adoration wasn’t enough to keep folks from poking holes in their love story on Facebook.

“Only $1,700, Steve… just gone lie to us like that,” wrote one user.

“How can he afford private jets with just $1,700 in the bank?” said another.

Others were a bit more mean as one user said on YouTube: “She will take half in divorce”

However, there were some who ultimately applauded the two for getting together and making things work, despite their arguably convoluted relationship timeline.

“Steve and Marjorie are true soulmates and have raised a beautiful family!” said one user on YouTube.

Added another on FaceBook: What an awesome testimony of your love for Marjorie. It is hope for others to hear Mr. Harvey!”