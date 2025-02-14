Aaron 'That's Mufasa' Pierre On What He's Looking For in a Mate

If you’ve been daydreaming about a date with actor Aaron Pierre, take notes. The “Mufasa: The Lion King” star is dishing about what he’s looking for in an ideal mate. Pierre, who has had practically everyone under the spell of his hazel eyes, recently sat down for an interview with the folks at the online dating app Bumble and got real about what turns him on.

Forget anything physical, Pierre says energy is the first thing he notices about someone he’s digging. The 30-year-old actor adds that he looks to see if he feels safe, happy and seen when he’s with that special someone.

“That’s a big thing for me. I’ve always been like this from when I was young. I’m very sensitive to energies around me,” he said.

Once he’s found someone he wants to spend time with, Pierre says less is more when it comes to first dates. The British star says he’d rather keep things simple and spend his time really getting to know the person he’s with.

“I really like the idea of there being minimal amounts of pressure. It’s just about conversation, just about getting to know one another, getting to understand one another,” he said. “At this point in my life, I’m confident in my capacity to do that,” he said. “But yeah, today I would say that I’m energized by the idea of being open in that capacity and letting someone in.”

While Pierre’s new interview gives us a little more insight into what he’s looking for when he’s ready to lock it down, we’re still in the dark about who he’ll be spending this Valentine’s Day with. The handsome actor has been radio silent about his love life.

TikTok creator @charmasona tried to make the case for Pierre dating socialite and model Lori Harvey. In a post that has received over 26,000 likes, she says that besides looking great together on the red carpet, Harvey, who was once linked to actor Damson Idris, has experience with sexy Brits.

“She’s well-versed in the men across the pond,” Mason said. “She knows what the beans and toast tasting like.”

Harvey, however, wasn’t on board with the idea.

“No thank you leave me aloneeee 😂” Harvey posted in the comments.

Looks like we’ll just have to keep digging for clues.

