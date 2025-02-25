Don Lemon Goes Off On Megyn Kelly, America's Biggest Karen, And Tells Her To Do What?!

Former CNN host Don Lemon had some fiery words for Megyn Kelly. On Monday, MSNBC anchor Joy Reid hosted the final episode of “The ReidOut” after the network shared that they were canceling the popular show.

Kelly couldn’t wait to hop on X and go after Reid. “Remember when Joy Reid laughingly mocked ‘white women tears’ as pathetic and offensive to her? Who’s crying now, Joy?” Kelly said shortly after the news broke. “Good riddance to the absolute worst person on television, and shame on NBC for letting it go on this long.”

This isn’t the first time former Fox News personality has insulted Reid. Kelly, who was fired from NBC back in 2018 after she suggested it was okay for white people to wear blackface on Halloween, has previously stated that Reid should lose her job as well.

Lemon, who was disgusted by Kelly’s latest remarks, saw this attack and used it to remind his audience of exactly who Kelly is. “So let me just say to Megyn Kelly, in my 30-some years as a journalist and my 50-some years as a person of color: Go f**k yourself. Okay?,” he said on his eponymous show.

As he sipped tea from a “Megyn Kelly Today” mug, Lemon elaborated on his thoughts.

“No, the worst person on television was fired from NBC and the ‘Today’ show a few years ago, and that’s Megyn Kelly!” Lemon continued. “That’s the worst person who’s not on television anymore. It’s you! So, hoorah for that. NBC did something good with that.”

He also called Kelly a “troll” and a “racist,” citing when Kelly defended blackface. Lemon also shared a clip of Kelly calling CNN host Kaitlan Collins “extremely boring with no personality” and a “cold-hearted b**ch” to show her pattern of disparaging women journalists.

Lemon also said he had an amicable relationship with Kelly until he wised up.

“I was actually friendly with Megyn Kelly, and then, when people show you who they are, you better f***ing believe it, because we should’ve known.”