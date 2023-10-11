Every Major Thing You Need to Know About Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith

Given the fact that Will’s star was shining and he’d just wed an attractive actress who had movement on her own as well, the two became Hollywood royalty almost instantly. Of course, them keeping their wedding a secret initially raised some eyebrows, but overall things were copacetic.

That was until a 2013 interview Jada dropped where she unintentionally(?) alluded to the fact that she and hubby Will may have been in an open marriage—something not widely discussed by celebs at the time and Black celebs in particular.

“I’ve always told Will, ‘You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be okay,’” she said in an interview with Huffpost Live at the time. “Because at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I’m here as his partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be, and that’s not for me to do for him. Or vice versa.”

She would later come back to clarify what she meant, writing in a lengthy post to her personal Facebook page: “Here is how I will change my statement...Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so. This does NOT mean we have an open relationship...this means we have a GROWN one.”

Grown marriage or not, this would unfortunately be the tip of the iceberg.