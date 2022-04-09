Following the recent incident which should only have to be referred to from this point on as “the slap,” singer August Alsina seems to have thrown his sneaky link handbook right out of the window. In a new song titled “Shake The World,” Alsina seems to be loosening his lips around the previous “entanglement” had with former lover Jada Pinkett Smith.



The “I Love It,” singer released the song on Monday, and took to social media to promote it.

“Well, of course some shit is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite,” he belts out on the track. A sure reference to his relationship with Will’s favorite girl, Jada. The line itself a nod to Beyonce’s “Flawless” remix where she addresses the infamous elevator incident between herself, her sister Solange, and her husband Jay-Z.

The song which clocks in at just under two minutes opens with “I heard I was canceled hmm, well let’s speak on that.” Leaving us all to wonder, who tried to cancel August? (Insert confused face emoji.) The Smith family is known to be powerful in Hollywood, but I think it’s safe to say that Alsina’s career was already at a standstill at the time the news broke about the partnership between him and the “Matrix” actor.

Many believe this to be the singer’s attempt to insert himself into a moment when the world is already talking about Will Smith and his family’s public and private issues. It was even rumored that Alsina is soon to release a book on his sex life with Smith, a rumor he strongly vehemently denies.

On Thursday the artist posted to his Instagram account what appears to be a text thread between himself and a number he has saved as “Stupid People. Stupid Rumors,” Alsina writes:

“What would be the need to write a book about my supposed “sex life” with ANYBODY, EVER, in life?”

“...when they’ve written several fantasies, hypotheticals & fictions based about me on wattapad. If you’re looking for that kind of entertainment, go read those! Read the book called “HOLY BIBLE” while you’re at it too, for whomever created and believed these lies.”

Speaking of the good book, Alsina also seems to be taking hold of his own spiritual powers, as by the time the track reaches its outro, he’s in full on spell casting mode.

“I put a spell on you, and you, and you, and all your ancestors too,” he chants. A bit creepy if you ask me, but as we know, the brokenhearted do not play nice. Is a future Red Table Talk episode in the making, perhaps? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.