For the first time since 2018, the Academy Awards had hosts–and boy did they pick the right year to return.

Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and Amy Schumer kept the three-and-a-half-hour show moving, even through the good, the bad and the really awkward. While every bit didn’t quite hit the bullseye, for the most part, it was a fun show that signaled a return to hilarious frivolity. Let’s look at how their skits went from worst to best.