The life and times of actress and Red Table Talk host Jada Pinkett Smith will be coming to a bookshelf near us soon, as it was announced on Thursday that the Gotham star is set to release a memoir next fall.

The untitled work, which comes from Dey Street Book, an imprint of Harper Collins Publishers, will chronicle “lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey—a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power,” according to a press release provided to The Root.

With no holds barred, Jada will reveal her “unconventional upbringing in Baltimore—from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug dealer —followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac, then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood. In crisis at age forty, Jada recounts the excruciating choices she was forced to make to redefine her life in every way. At the heart of this powerful book are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada’s complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself.”



Given the success of her husband’s memoir, Will, released last fall, I can’t say I’m surprised at this announcement. However, Pinkett Smith has long been transparent about her personal life, upbringing, family dynamic, children and marriage even before she became one of the hosts for the Red Table. It’ll be interesting to see what all is left to be included in the forthcoming memoir that hasn’t been touched on over the years. It’ll also be enlightening to know just how she interprets “authentic feminine power, ” and how she came to that conclusion at this stage in her life.