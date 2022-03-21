1990 - The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Now we can look back on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and see it as a groundbreaking classic. But at the time, it was just this fun sitcom starring a popular rapper and the Black friend from Silver Spoons. Watching the six seasons of Fresh Prince is the real evolution of Will Smith. Over the course of the comedy’s run he goes from noticeably reciting other characters’ lines in the pilot to breaking our hearts in the memorable Season 4 episode “Papa’s Got a Brand New Excuse.” Will has made it clear over and over that this is where he learned how to act.