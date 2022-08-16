In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, actress Zoe Kravitz reflected on her decision to call out Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards in March.

Following the incident, Kravitz posted a picture of herself on the Oscars red carpet with a caption that read: “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.” When a commenter asked if she supported what Smith did, she quickly responded “nope.”

The backlash Kravitz experienced was quick and critical, with social media users pointing out the apparent hypocrisy of the High Fidelity star choosing to take the moral high ground. Tweets pointed out Kravitz’s past romantic relationship Ezra Miller, who has been accused of sexual abuse.

Advertisement

Comments also addressed a “friendship” the actress had with Smith’s son, Jaden, when he was underage. “I’m torn about what to say right now, because I’m supposed to just talk about it; I have very complicated feelings around it,” Kravitz said. “I wish I had handled that differently. And that’s okay.”

“It’s a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything,” she continued. “It’s mostly scary because art is about conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point. The internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is people putting things out and not taking anything in.”

G/O Media may get a commission up to 24% off LyfeFuel Not just a protein shake

LyfeFuel takes a holistic approach to nutrition to deliver essential nutrients we might miss when we’re rushing to eat throughout the day. Buy at LyfeFuel Advertisement

Ultimately, the star has decided to focus on her craft. “I think I’m in a place right now where I don’t want to express myself through a caption or a tweet. I want to express myself through art.”

She will make her directorial debut for the film“Pussy Island,” which stars Naomi Ackie and Channing Tatum (whom Kravitz is dating).