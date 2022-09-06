The never-ending aftermath of the Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars saga continues, only this time it’s centered around Rock and Dave Chappelle’s latest comments in regard to Smith’s apology video posted back in July.

Per Deadline, during a tour stop in London, Rock directly responded to the content for the first time, saying, “F uck your hostage video. ” He then continued to refer to the King Richard star as “Suge Smith.” The comedian also reiterated the fact that he wasn’t a victim but that the slap hurt, naturally.

“Yes, that shit hurt,” he said. “ He played Ali. I can’t even play Floyd Mayweather.”

Chappelle also joined in on the jokes, encouraging audiences to be themselves—unlike Smith— whom Chappelle said did an “impression of a perfect person for 30 years” before showing the world his true colors on Oscars night.

“Will did the impression of a perfect person for 30 years, and he ripped his mask off and showed us he was as ugly as the rest of us,” he said “Whatever the consequences are … I hope he doesn’t put his mask back on again and lets his real face breathe. I see myself in both men.”

Both comedians will continue to tour in the UK before bringing their set back to the U.S. at the end of this month. As previously reported by The Root, this news comes just after Rock was blasted by the family of Nicole Brown Simpson for a “distasteful” joke he made last week, comparing coming back to the Oscars to “asking Nicole Brown Simpson to go back to the restaurant where she left her eyeglasses before being killed.”