With the 64th annual Grammy Awards taking place just one week after the 2022 Oscars, the slap heard around the world was still on everyone’s mind, and people were tuned in to see if host Trevor Noah would comment on the incident.

We all remember what happened right? Before winning best actor, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face for making a “G.I. Jane” joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, referencing her hair.

At the start of the 2022 Grammys, Noah said, “this is a concert where we’re giving out awards” and promised viewers that “we’re gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouths.”

Noah was actually in attendance at the Oscars when Smith took a hand to Rock’s face. Like all of us, he was shocked as anyone. On Twitter, he said “Wtaf????? That wasn’t scripted?????

Afterward, Noah received some heat on social media because of his embrace of Smith at an Oscars afterparty event, celebrating Smith winning best actor in a leading role.

Questlove, the Oscar winner Rock was getting ready to present before getting slapped, and also referred to the Oscars slap when presenting song of the year.

He said, “I’m gonna present this award and I trust you people stay 500 feet away from me,” and then added, “Just playing.”

Another person who addressed the Oscars slap was Lavar Burton, during the Grammys premiere ceremony.

Before introducing the presenter for the best comedy album, Burton said, “Our next presenter is a comedian, so I need to warn everyone to remain in your seats and keep your hands to yourself.”

Despite the jokes about the Oscars slap being sprinkled throughout the night, Noah did not refer to Kanye West, who he had a feud with before the Grammy Awards.

Earlier this month West was suspended from Instagram because he used racial slurs toward Noah because the comedian did a segment calling out Kanye’s repeated harassment of ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Weeks later, Kanye was forbidden from performing at this year’s Grammys, despite being nominated five times.



West was a no-show at the Grammys.