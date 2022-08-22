Will Smith is back. W ell, on social media, that is.

Over the weekend, the King Richard star finally made his true return to Instagram posting not one, but two funny videos. The posts come nearly a month after he shared an apology video addressing the now infamous Oscars slap that took place earlier this year.

In the first video Will posted, it depicts a baby gorilla playing around and poking a bigger gorilla in the back before running away. The bigger gorilla swats at the young one twice before deciding to chase him away from him. The caption on the video? “Me, trying to get back on social.” (Fitting, Will. V ery fitting.)

In the second video, we actually see Will himself and his older son Trey as they try to catch a tarantula that’s unfortunately made its way into their home.

“What the whole hell?” Will can be heard saying off camera while standing in a chair as he films the nasty creature crawling around on the floor. “That’s a big ass spider.”

“That’s a tarantula,” Trey said.

“Alright, Trey, you gotta get this out of here. You’re young and strong. You can handle the bite,” Will explained.

Though initially shocked and surprised, the video then shows Trey putting a small glass bowl on top of the tarantula before sliding a piece of paper and a book underneath it to haul the spider out.

“This is a spider in the house, we’re selling the house,” Will said while holding the intruder.

I don’t know about you but I, for one, am very happy to see the Fresh Prince back to posting as usual. He’s a man that made a bad decision (albeit, a BIG ONE) but like Trevor Noah said last week: “W hat wrong erases all the rights?”

Glad to see you’re back in good spirits, Will. W elcome back!