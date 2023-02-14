The Best Black Celeb Fashion of February Pt. 1

Black celebs started Black History Month with some beautifully styled pieces they wore on the red carpets during New York Fashion Week, the Super Bowl, and more! Tell us in comments what’s your favorite look?
February 3- Tia Mowry
The newly single Tia Mowry strutted her stuff in Los Angeles in this form-fitting neon yellow dress, clear heels, and tiny black purse! The chunky braids are one of her best hairstyles to date!
February 3- Winnie Harlow
Model Winner Harlow was spotted walking around Los Angeles in this Renaissance-inspired patterned two-piece, strappy black heels, a clear purse, and a fuzzy jacket to stay warm!
February 5- Teyana Taylor
Singer and actress Teyana Taylor was seen leaving a Grammy Awards party in a Pretty Little Thing outfit and luscious red, knee-high boots! The fashion queen never misses!
February 8- Guerdy Abraira
Guerdy Abraira of The Real Housewives of Miami was caught by photographers in New York City while wearing this lovely green dress and dazzling heeled boots!
February 9- Quinta Brunson
Quinta Brunson looked absolutely smashing in her first fashion week outfit in this full Christian Siriano outfit! Her stylist, Bryon Javar, did an excellent job! Bravo.
February 9- Amy Lefévre
Amy Lefévre modeled this striking all-black outfit by the RTA brand through the streets of New York City.
February 10- Kimora Lee Simmons
Model, actress, and designer Kimora Lee Simmons wore a denim Prabal Gurung corset top over a plain black dress with a matching denim jacket. She had the Dior saddle bag in tow and shiny black pointy boots to bring it all together. So chic!
February 10- Alyah Chanelle Scott and Lexi Underwood
Young actresses, Alyah Chanelle Scott and Lexi Underwood were photographed together at the Prabal Gurung fashion show in New York City! Scott is wearing a floral suit and black heels. Underwood is seen wearing a trench coat dress with floral detailing on the sleeves. The duo both have the cutest blonde braids, too!
February 10- Quinta Brunson
Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson owned her first fashion week! For the Kate Spade show she wore a zebra print skirt and classy white buttoned shirt, paired with a black Kate Spade bag, black and white coat, and white heels. She attended the Rodarte show wearing this multi-colored slip dress, gold bangles, a cute red bag, and boxy sunglasses. The swoop bang hairstyle is lovely!
February 10- Ziwe
Comedian and show host, Ziwe looked so cool at the Kate Spade fashion show wearing a nostalgic early 2000s-inspired outfit. The plaid hat was an excellent way to tie it together!
February 11- FLO
The emerging British girl group, FLO arrived on the BRIT Awards red carpet looking stunning in burgundy dresses and two-piece sets!
February 11- Nova Twins
Rock duo, Nova Twins— wore coordinating plaid, high-low dresses for the BRIT Awards 2023 red carpet.
February 11- Leomie Anderson
Model Loemie Anderson showed off some skin while donning this Area brand pink tasseled two-piece and wrap-around gold heels, and chunky gold earrings. Such a fun and flirty look!
February 11- Jodie Turner-Smith
British Actress Jodie Turner-Smith looked like a silver trophy in this Zuhair Murad gown, curly afro, and green eyeshadow for a pop of color.
February 11- Stormzy
Stormzy, who’s been nominated for British Artist of the Year, wore a tailored grey, Givenchy suit for the BRIT Awards red carpet.
February 11- Kamille
Kamille, the British singer, arrived on the red carpet wearing an aquamarine custom gown by Dandy by David Bell, perfectly designed to show off her cute baby bump!
February 11- Little Simz
Little Simz returned to the BRIT Awards after being honored Best New Artist in 2022. She wore a fly, leather coat, bright green button-up top, and black pants. The stars of the outfit? The styling of her locs and silver sunglasses—nice.
February 11- Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, a former member of Little Mix, wore a striking orange Albert Afererretti gown and Swarovski jewelry for the BRIT Awards 2023. Her updo is also to die for!
February 11- Oti Mabuse
Profession dancer, Oti Mabuse, looked stunning on the BRIT Awards red carpet in this gold, curve-hugging ankle-length dress and gold, strappy heels.
February 11- Amanza Smith
Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith wore this Rick Owens neutral-colored, belted coat with printed pants to walk around New York City. The outfit is beautifully paired with chunky silver earrings and fresh cornrow braids.
February 12- Juju Smith-Schuster
Wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, Juju Smith- Schuster, wore a Thom Browne skirt, white button-up shirt, black Fendi boots, and a black beret to his Super Bowl arrival.
February 12- Juan Thornhill
Juan Thornhill, defensive back for the Kansas City Chiefs, wore this perfectly fitted, paisley print suit and diamond necklace with his jersey number before the Super Bowl!
February 12- Blue Ivy and Lil Uzi Vert
Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, and Blue Ivy posed together on the sidelines before the Super Bowl. Uzi wore bedazzled, flower-designed denim shorts, a blinged-out leather jacket with a black hoodie underneath, and a Philadelphia Eagles hat. Blue Ivy, Beyoncé’s twin, looked cute and comfy in a Tupac t-shirt, black pants, and a zip-up jacket. She accessorized with a hat turned backward and plain black sunglasses.
February 12- Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph wore this gorgeous, monochrome red outfit to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” for the Super Bowl 2023.
February 12- Rihanna
Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime performance was one of the most anticipated events of the year. She wore this blood-red oversized, utility jumpsuit with a shiny bustier top underneath. For her accessories, she wore red gloves, red tennis shoes, brooch pins, and diamond earrings. This was the perfect way to return to the stage.
