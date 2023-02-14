The Best Black Celeb Fashion of February Pt. 1

Entertainment

The Best Black Celeb Fashion of February Pt. 1

Black celebs started the month of love styled to perfection.

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled The Best Black Celeb Fashion of February Pt. 1
Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Staff (Getty Images), Gregory Shamus / Staff (Getty Images), Kevin Sabitus / Contributor (Getty Images)

Black celebs started Black History Month with some beautifully styled pieces they wore on the red carpets during New York Fashion Week, the Super Bowl, and more! Tell us in comments what’s your favorite look?

February 3- Tia Mowry

Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

The newly single Tia Mowry strutted her stuff in Los Angeles in this form-fitting neon yellow dress, clear heels, and tiny black purse! The chunky braids are one of her best hairstyles to date!

February 3- Winnie Harlow

Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Model Winner Harlow was spotted walking around Los Angeles in this Renaissance-inspired patterned two-piece, strappy black heels, a clear purse, and a fuzzy jacket to stay warm!

February 5- Teyana Taylor

Photo: TWIST/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Singer and actress Teyana Taylor was seen leaving a Grammy Awards party in a Pretty Little Thing outfit and luscious red, knee-high boots! The fashion queen never misses!

February 8- Guerdy Abraira

Photo: Raymond Hall / Contributor (Getty Images)

Guerdy Abraira of The Real Housewives of Miami was caught by photographers in New York City while wearing this lovely green dress and dazzling heeled boots!

February 9- Quinta Brunson

Photo: JNI/Star Max / Contributor (Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson looked absolutely smashing in her first fashion week outfit in this full Christian Siriano outfit! Her stylist, Bryon Javar, did an excellent job! Bravo.

February 9- Amy Lefévre

Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Amy Lefévre modeled this striking all-black outfit by the RTA brand through the streets of New York City.

February 10- Kimora Lee Simmons

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor (Getty Images)

Model, actress, and designer Kimora Lee Simmons wore a denim Prabal Gurung corset top over a plain black dress with a matching denim jacket. She had the Dior saddle bag in tow and shiny black pointy boots to bring it all together. So chic!

February 10- Alyah Chanelle Scott and Lexi Underwood

Photo: Gotham / Contributor (Getty Images)

Young actresses, Alyah Chanelle Scott and Lexi Underwood were photographed together at the Prabal Gurung fashion show in New York City! Scott is wearing a floral suit and black heels. Underwood is seen wearing a trench coat dress with floral detailing on the sleeves. The duo both have the cutest blonde braids, too!

February 10- Quinta Brunson

Photo: Christian Vierig / Contributor (Getty Images), Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor (Getty Images), Bryan Bedder / Stringer (Getty Images)

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson owned her first fashion week! For the Kate Spade show she wore a zebra print skirt and classy white buttoned shirt, paired with a black Kate Spade bag, black and white coat, and white heels. She attended the Rodarte show wearing this multi-colored slip dress, gold bangles, a cute red bag, and boxy sunglasses. The swoop bang hairstyle is lovely!

February 10- Ziwe

Photo: Steve Eichner / Contributor (Getty Images)

Comedian and show host, Ziwe looked so cool at the Kate Spade fashion show wearing a nostalgic early 2000s-inspired outfit. The plaid hat was an excellent way to tie it together!

February 11- FLO

Photo: Jo Hale / Contributor (Getty Images)

The emerging British girl group, FLO arrived on the BRIT Awards red carpet looking stunning in burgundy dresses and two-piece sets!

February 11- Nova Twins

Photo: Jo Hale / Contributor (Getty Images)

Rock duo, Nova Twins— wore coordinating plaid, high-low dresses for the BRIT Awards 2023 red carpet.

February 11- Leomie Anderson

Photo: Jo Hale / Contributor (Getty Images)

Model Loemie Anderson showed off some skin while donning this Area brand pink tasseled two-piece and wrap-around gold heels, and chunky gold earrings. Such a fun and flirty look!

February 11- Jodie Turner-Smith

Photo: Jo Hale / Contributor (Getty Images)

British Actress Jodie Turner-Smith looked like a silver trophy in this Zuhair Murad gown, curly afro, and green eyeshadow for a pop of color.

February 11- Stormzy

Photo: Jo Hale / Contributor (Getty Images)

Stormzy, who’s been nominated for British Artist of the Year, wore a tailored grey, Givenchy suit for the BRIT Awards red carpet.

February 11- Kamille

Photo: ISABEL INFANTES / Contributor (Getty Images)

Kamille, the British singer,  arrived on the red carpet wearing an aquamarine custom gown by Dandy by David Bell, perfectly designed to show off her cute baby bump!

February 11- Little Simz

Photo: Samir Hussein / Contributor (Getty Images)

Little Simz returned to the BRIT Awards after being honored  Best New Artist in 2022. She wore a fly, leather coat, bright green button-up top, and black pants. The stars of the outfit? The styling of her locs and silver sunglasses—nice.

February 11- Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Photo: Jo Hale / Contributor (Getty Images)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, a former member of Little Mix, wore a striking orange Albert Afererretti gown and Swarovski jewelry for the BRIT Awards 2023. Her updo is also to die for!

February 11- Oti Mabuse

Photo: Jim Dyson / Contributor (Getty Images)

Profession dancer, Oti Mabuse, looked stunning on the BRIT Awards red carpet in this gold, curve-hugging ankle-length dress and gold, strappy heels.

February 11- Amanza Smith

Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith wore this Rick Owens neutral-colored, belted coat with printed pants to walk around New York City. The outfit is beautifully paired with chunky silver earrings and fresh cornrow braids.

February 12- Juju Smith-Schuster

Photo: Kevin Sabitus / Contributor (Getty Images)

Wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, Juju Smith- Schuster, wore a Thom Browne skirt, white button-up shirt, black Fendi boots, and a black beret to his Super Bowl arrival.

February 12- Juan Thornhill

Photo: Kevin Sabitus / Contributor (Getty Images)

Juan Thornhill, defensive back for the Kansas City Chiefs, wore this perfectly fitted, paisley print suit and diamond necklace with his jersey number before the Super Bowl!

February 12- Blue Ivy and Lil Uzi Vert

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, and Blue Ivy posed together on the sidelines before the Super Bowl. Uzi wore bedazzled, flower-designed denim shorts, a blinged-out leather jacket with a black hoodie underneath, and a Philadelphia Eagles hat. Blue Ivy, Beyoncé’s twin, looked cute and comfy in a Tupac t-shirt, black pants, and a zip-up jacket. She accessorized with a hat turned backward and plain black sunglasses.

February 12- Sheryl Lee Ralph

Photo: Gregory Shamus / Staff (Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph wore this gorgeous, monochrome red outfit to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” for the Super Bowl 2023.

February 12- Rihanna

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Contributor (Getty Images)

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime performance was one of the most anticipated events of the year. She wore this blood-red oversized, utility jumpsuit with a shiny bustier top underneath. For her accessories, she wore red gloves, red tennis shoes, brooch pins, and diamond earrings. This was the perfect way to return to the stage.

