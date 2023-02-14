The Best Black Celeb Fashion of February Pt. 1

February 10- Alyah Chanelle Scott and Lexi Underwood

Young actresses, Alyah Chanelle Scott and Lexi Underwood were photographed together at the Prabal Gurung fashion show in New York City! Scott is wearing a floral suit and black heels. Underwood is seen wearing a trench coat dress with floral detailing on the sleeves. The duo both have the cutest blonde braids, too!