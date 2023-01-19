The Black Winners of Award Shows in 2023

Awards Season 2023

The Black Winners of Award Shows in 2023

Black excellence is on full display thus far at the biggest award shows of the year.

By
Amira Castilla
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty Images)

The most sought-after award shows are underway! Our favorite Black actors, actresses, designers, directors, and more are scooping up awards left and right. Here are the Black people who are getting the recognition they deserve in 2023.

The Golden Globes Awards- Best Television Series- Musical or Comedy

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC / Contributor (Getty Images)

Abbott Elementary has a bright future ahead as far as awards are concerned! The comedy series was nominated for and won Best Comedy Series at the Golden Globe Awards.

The Golden Globes Awards- Best Television Actress- Drama Series

Photo: Dominique Charriau / Contributor (Getty Images)

Zendaya was not in attendance for the Golden Globe Awards but won Best Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Rue in HBO’s Euphoria.

The Golden Globes Awards- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series- Musical or Comedy

Photo: Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson, aka Ms. Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary, won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Comedy. She also is the creator of the hit ABC series.

The Golden Globes Awards- Best Supporting Actress- Motion Picture

Photo: Amy Sussman / Staff (Getty Images)

Angela Bassett made history by winning the first Golden Globe for a Marvel film. Her compelling portrayal as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever won her the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any motion picture.

The Golden Globes Awards- Best Supporting Actor- Television Series

Photo: Rich Polk/NBC / Contributor (Getty Images)

Tyler James Williams won his first Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a comedy for his role as Mr. Gregory Eddie in Abbott Elementary.

The Golden Globes Awards- Cecil B. DeMille Award

Photo: Rich Polk/NBC / Contributor (Getty Images)

Eddie Murphy was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globe Awards for his incredible impact on the entertainment industry.

Critics Choice Awards- Best Supporting Actress

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Angela Bassett won the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Critics Choice Awards- Best Costume Design

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Costume designer Ruth E. Carter won her third Critics Choice Award. She won this year for Best Costume Design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Critics Choice Awards- Best Actress in a Drama Series

Photo: Michael Buckner / Contributor (Getty Images)

Zendaya was not in attendance to accept her Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Rue in HBO’s Euphoria.

Critics Choice Awards- Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Giancarlo Esposito won his first Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series as Gus Fring in Better Call Saul.

Critics Choice Awards- Best Comedy Series

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty Images)

Abbott Elementary wins yet again! The cast accepted the award for Best Comedy Series at the Critics Choice Awards.

Critics Choice Awards- Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph is on an award show sweep this year as she won the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series as the teacher, Barbara Howard, in Abbott Elementary.

Critics Choice Awards- Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor (Getty Images)

Niecy Nash-Betts won the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. She played Glenda Cleveland, Dahmer’s neighbor, in the series.

Critics Choice Awards- #SeeHer Award

Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff (Getty Images)

Musician and actress Janelle Monáe was recognized with the #SeeHer Award at the Critics Choice Awards!

