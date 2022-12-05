We may earn a commission from links on this page.

While fans of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are extremely excited about the couple’s baby boy coming into the world, we’re still awaiting the news on what they will ultimately name him.

While speaking to press at her most-recent Savage X Fenty fashion show, the “Lift Me Up” singer was asked about their plans to share their son’s name with the world. But, to no surprise, Rihanna gave nothing for fans to chew on, saying, “We just didn’t get around to it yet, really. We’ve just been living.”

She continued, “But I guess…there’s a certain freedom that comes with, kind of just like, getting it out there. The challenge is we want to do regular shit with our baby. We want to go to the park. We want to go everywhere, and take walks, and things that we want to do as parents with him. But since we haven’t gotten around to sharing him with the world, we have to navigate it extremely, extremely cautiously right now.”

Obviously this is all understandable and reasonable, but that doesn’t mean some of us at The Root can’t speculate what the name of their newly born boy baby is:

Noah A. McGee: “Reportedly, Rihanna wants her Barbados culture and A$AP’s family roots in her baby boy’s name. So based on my google searches of common names from Barbados, I’m going to go with Victor. Rihanna and A$AP are both winning in life, so it makes sense to give their son a name that represents that.

Vanessa De Luca: “I’m going to suggest Winston, which means “joyful stone.” Somehow combining joy, which is Rihanna, with stone, which is Rocky (ahem) makes sense to me.:

Shanelle Genai: “I feel like it may be something off the wall but edgy. She has a son so I’m thinking of something like Knight or maybe Rakim if she wants to make him a junior.”

Candace McDuffie: “It’s highly unlikely, but I want this baby to be named Fenty Rakim Mayers.”

Tatsha Robertson: “ I kind of agree with Canda ce. It could be something like Fenty or Fen. Or, what about something like Rain. Oh man, that’s fitting. Rain. Umbrella ..lala..la. Ok, forget I mention it.”