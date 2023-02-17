Black "Firsts" We're Celebrating this Black History Month

Black Excellence

Black "Firsts" We're Celebrating this Black History Month

These shining stars have become pioneers in their respective careers.

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled Black "Firsts" We're Celebrating this Black History Month
Photo: ROBYN BECK / Contributor (Getty Images), SAUL LOEB / Contributor (Getty Images)

Black History Month calls for a history lesson! Black people have been shattering glass ceilings and raising the bar for us all over the last few years. Here we shout out some new Black “firsts” worth remembering.

Kamala Harris

Image for article titled Black "Firsts" We're Celebrating this Black History Month
Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Kamala Harris became the first female and first Black and Asian American Vice President of the United States in January 2021. Prior to the position, Harris was a U.S. Senator and Attorney General for California.

Beyoncé

Image for article titled Black "Firsts" We're Celebrating this Black History Month
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty Images)

Beyoncé’s 2023 Grammy win for Renaissance made her the first Black woman to win the Best Dance/Electronic Album. The same night she beat the record for the most Grammy awards won in history.

Lebron James

Image for article titled Black "Firsts" We're Celebrating this Black History Month
Photo: Robert Gauthier / Contributor (Getty Images)

Lebron James beat Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for the most scoring points in NBA history, with 38,390 points, being three points over Abdul-Jabbar.

Fisk Gymnastics

Image for article titled Black "Firsts" We're Celebrating this Black History Month
Photo: Stew Milne / Contributor (Getty Images)

Fisk University announced that it would be creating the first HBCU gymnastics team in February 2022. In January 2023 the team competed in their first meet, placing fourth. According to Deadline, a docuseries is being made about the team.

Claudine Gay

Image for article titled Black "Firsts" We're Celebrating this Black History Month
Photo: Boston Globe / Contributor (Getty Images)

Claudine Gay, who was previously a dean of arts and sciences at Harvard University, was made the 30th president of the Ivy League institution in 2023. She is the first Black woman to be president of the school.

Autumn Lockwood

Image for article titled Black "Firsts" We're Celebrating this Black History Month
Photo: Gregory Shamus / Staff (Getty Images)

The NFL announced before the 2023 Super Bowl that Autumn Lockwood, a coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, would be the fourth woman and first Black woman to be coaching in a playoff game.

Quinta Brunson

Image for article titled Black "Firsts" We're Celebrating this Black History Month
Photo: Michael Buckner / Contributor (Getty Images)

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson made history by getting the most Emmy comedy nominations for a Black woman in one year. She is also the youngest Black woman to be nominated in the comedy acting category.

Karine Jean-Pierre

Image for article titled Black "Firsts" We're Celebrating this Black History Month
Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Staff (Getty Images)

Karine Jean-Pierre made history in 2022 as she was named the first Black person and LGBTQ person as the White House press secretary.

Aaron Judge

Image for article titled Black "Firsts" We're Celebrating this Black History Month
Photo: Mary DeCicco / Stringer (Getty Images)

Outfielder for the New York Yankees Aaron Judge made a Major League Baseball record in 2022 by having 62 home runs in a season.

Angela Bassett

Image for article titled Black "Firsts" We're Celebrating this Black History Month
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Angela Bassett is the first actor to win a Golden Globe for a Marvel movie, after accepting the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) nearly 30 years after winning her first Globe in 1994.

Missy Elliott

Image for article titled Black "Firsts" We're Celebrating this Black History Month
Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

In 2023 it was announced that Missy Elliot received the huge honor of being the first female hip-hop artist nominated to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Image for article titled Black "Firsts" We're Celebrating this Black History Month
Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Contributor (Getty Images)

We witnessed the resilient Ketanji Brown Jackson being sworn in as the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice in early 2022. Prior to the position Jackson was a U.S. circuit judge in the Washington D.C. Court of Appeals.

Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts

Image for article titled Black "Firsts" We're Celebrating this Black History Month
Photo: Carmen Mandato / Staff (Getty Images), Gregory Shamus / Staff (Getty Images)

The 2023 Super Bowl has for the first time in NFL history two Black starting quarterbacks MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts.

Summer Lee

Image for article titled Black "Firsts" We're Celebrating this Black History Month
Photo: Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images (AP)

In November 2022, Democratic Congresswoman Summer Lee became the first Black woman elected to Congress to represent Pennsylvania.

Karen Bass

Image for article titled Black "Firsts" We're Celebrating this Black History Month
Photo: Jerod Harris / Stringer (Getty Images)

Karen Bass was elected as the 43rd mayor of Los Angeles in 2022, being the first Black woman to lead the city.

