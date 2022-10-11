Navigating a divorce is difficult under even the best circumstances, so no one wants to deal with something so personal while the internet tracks your every move. On Wednesday, Tia Mowry announced she was splitting from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict. But at least the actress/talk show host knows her friends, family and fans have her back.



On Monday, Tia thanked everyone for their support during such a difficult time, writing on Instagram, “Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community. The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all. New Book, First Chapter to follow. Love, Tia.”

Advertisement

Among the responses to her post were a simple heart emoji from Hardrict, to which she replied with her own heart emoji and the words “I love you.”

The duo has an 11-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter, so they will remain connected as they co-parent their children. While social media doesn’t necessarily represent real life, it’s nice to see them show how much they still care for one another.

Tia shared news of their split with the public in an Instagram post on Wednesday, writing, “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Advertisement

When someone posted accusations of infidelity on the All American: Homecoming actor’s Instagram page, he responded with one word: “LIES.”

Per TMZ, in court documents “irreconcilable differences” is cited as the reason for their divorce and the Sister, Sister star has requested “joint physical and legal custody” for their children. Since they have a prenuptial agreement, Mowry also asked the judge to “terminate the court’s ability to give spousal support to either.”

Advertisement

I sincerely hope their relationship is able to remain caring and respectful, as that’s always the best course for the entire family, especially the kids.