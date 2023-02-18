13 Actors Who Could Be "the Next Denzel Washington"

Yes, I know, I know. Talk of who “the next Denzel Washington” would be is a highly contested topic. But with the current crop of actors who are undeniably cementing their status as top-tier artists in Hollywood, I’d be crazy not to pose this question once again. So let’s kick things right on off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors.

Not only has he had a helluva last five months (Devotion, Magazine Dreams, the aforementioned Marvel film which is out in theaters now, and the upcoming Creed III out next month), but by and large his filmography, on and off-screen charisma, good looks and range make him a strong contender. (And the number one pick in my book, but that’s neither here nor there.)