13 Actors Who Could Be "the Next Denzel Washington"

We know this can get tricky. But with actors like Jonathan Majors, Daniel Kaluuya and more continuing to leave their mark on the industry, it's worth the convo.

Shanelle Genai
Jonathan Majors attends the “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” UK Gala Screening on February 16, 2023 in London, England.
Photo: Lia Toby (Getty Images)

Yes, I know, I know. Talk of who “the next Denzel Washington” would be is a highly contested topic. But with the current crop of actors who are undeniably cementing their status as top-tier artists in Hollywood, I’d be crazy not to pose this question once again. So let’s kick things right on off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors.

Not only has he had a helluva last five months (Devotion, Magazine Dreams, the aforementioned Marvel film which is out in theaters now, and the upcoming Creed III out next month), but by and large his filmography, on and off-screen charisma, good looks and range make him a strong contender. (And the number one pick in my book, but that’s neither here nor there.)

John Boyega

John Boyega attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2022 on November 16, 2022 in London, England.
Photo: Lia Toby (Getty Images)

Next up, is The Woman King star John Boyega. When he’s not showing off his range in films like Star Wars or Breaking, he’s speaking out against injustices and using his platform for change. If that doesn’t scream Young Denzel, then I don’t know what does.

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety (Getty Images)

I don’t think much has to be said about the magnetic actor that is Nope and Judas and the Black Messiah star Daniel Kaluuya. If his Oscar isn’t enough to convince you that he’s got the chops needed to take on the mantle, I don’t know what to tell you.

Jharrel Jerome

Jharrel Jerome attends the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank (Getty Images)

This young star may be flying low under the radar right now, but don’t let that make you forget that the When They See Us and Moonlight star Jharrel Jerome truly soars in any role he takes on. Hopefully, we’ll get to see more of him sooner rather than later.

Corey Hawkins

Corey Hawkins attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24&#39;s “The Tragedy Of Macbeth” on December 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

I know we all got a glimpse of Corey Hawkins’ greatness in Straight Outta Compton, and then again in In the Heights...and then again in The Tragedy of Macbeth. But it was his stellar performance on Broadway in Topdog/Underdog that really sealed the deal for me. Give this man his things now! (But even if you don’t, just know he’s coming for them anyway.)

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan attends the European Premiere of Creed III in London, United Kingdom on February 15, 2023.
Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing (Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan. My, how I love you. Let me count the ways...no seriously. Whether he’s stealing our hearts as Vince Howard in Friday Night Lights, stealing vibranium in Black Panther or stealing blows in the popular Creed franchise, there’s no denying that MBJ is leaving an indelible legacy in Hollywood that will live long past today.

Aldis Hodge

Aldis Hodge attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage (Getty Images)

There aren’t too many actors out here who possess the sheer amount of talent, charisma, and all-around swag that Black Adam and One Night in Miami star Aldis Hodge has. And for that, we ought to be grateful.

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry attends “AARP The Magazine’s” 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards on January 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

We’d be here for 40 days and 40 nights if I got on my soapbox of support for all that is Brian Tyree Henry. Though he’ll forever be Paper Boi in most of our eyes (word to Atlanta), his roles in Widows and Causeway are clearly calling for us to see him more as the true gift that he is.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr attends the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” European Premiere Closing Night Gala on October 16, 2022 in London, England.
Photo: Gareth Cattermole for BFI (Getty Images)

I’m pretty sure every role Leslie Odom Jr. touches turns into gold. If you don’t believe me, just look at the magic he made in Hamilton and One Night in Miami (I think about this movie way too often.) The guy’s just got it.

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. attends the UK Premiere of “CYRANO” on December 07, 2021 in London, England.
Photo: Joe Maher for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures & Universal Pictures (Getty Images)

All it took was for me to see Kelvin Harrison Jr. in Waves to know we were dealing with someone special. With his range in films like Cyrano, Luce, The Photograph, The High Note and more, it’s abundantly clear that he’s a force to be reckoned with.

Stephan James

Stephan James visits the Build Series to discuss the film “21 Bridges” at Build Studio on November 20, 2019 in New York City.
Photo: Gary Gershoff (Getty Images)

I’d be lying if I said we talk enough about If Beale Street Could Talk star Stephan James because the truth is we don’t. And that’s a shame, given what we’ve seen from him in the aforementioned film, 21 Bridges and Race.

Trevante Rhodes

Trevante Rhodes attends the New York Special Screening Of The Netflix Film “BIRD BOX” on December 17, 2018 in New York City.
Photo: Ilya S. Savenok for Netflix (Getty Images)

I mean, do I really have to say much here? Trevante Rhodes has the looks, vulnerability (Moonlight), strength (Hulu’s Mike), and just the right amount of ambiguity (The United States vs. Billie Holliday, Bruiser) to convince anyone of why he deserves to be around for a long time.

William Jackson Harper

William Jackson Harper visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 01, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Cindy Ord (Getty Images)

Now this one may sound like a wild card, but hear us out: given what we’ve seen from William Jackson Harper in The Good Place, The Resort, Love Life and his (spoiler alert) cameo in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, I think he undoubtedly deserves to be in the conversation.

