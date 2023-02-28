Michael B. Jordan Reveals Plans to Expand Creed Franchise

On Monday, the Los Angeles premiere of Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut Creed III took place, live from the TCL Theater.

While on the red carpet ahead of the night’s early screening of the upcoming film, Jordan teased that more could be coming down the pipeline as it relates to the ever-popular franchise.

“Building the Creed universe is something that I’m really excited about,” Jordan told Deadline before being whisked away to kick off the night. During a previous interview at the Atlanta premiere last week, Jordan went a little deeper in his explanation for where he could see the franchise going, telling entertainment reporter Kayla Rivera:

“I planted a lot of seeds in this movie to kind of like, move forward in a bunch of different directions. I think we have a lot of interesting characters that people are invested in, that they care about, that they wanna see more of. And we have a lot of different platforms we could play around with. There’s TV spinoffs, animation, video games, graphic novels, comic books. I’m a geek so I’m a nerd of all that stuff. But I’m looking forward to where the franchise can go. But there’s definitely going to be more.”

Advertisement

Folks may be getting the first taste of what “more” looks like when the new PlayStation VR2 game Creed Rise to Glory: Championship Edition releases on April 4. Bringing an enhanced and expanded experience for new and seasoned Creed players alike, this all-new virtual reality experience pushes the excitement and challenge of high stake matches in the ring.

I, personally got the chance to experience this game firsthand during a Creed III press conference over the weekend and was pleasantly surprised with how real, how much of a workout—and mostly—how much fun I had. I also ended up getting the highest score of the day, defeating my opponent (a very virtual yet hella realistic looking “Diamond” Dame Anderson played by Jonathan Majors in the film) by knockout in the second round. *dusts off shoulders*

If that game and Jordan’s words are any indication of what all he had up his sleeve for Creed, then sign me expeditiously.

Creed III, directed and starring Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Mila Davis-Kent, Wood Harris and Phylicia Rashad hits theaters March 3.