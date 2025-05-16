Halle Berry Posts Cringeworthy Bedroom Post, Peek Inside Cardi B's Impressive Real Estate Portfolio, Suge Knight Spills Major Tea About Diddy's Trial, Full Uncut Video of the Cassie-Diddy Hotel Incident, Shannon Sharpe Breaks His Silence Over Sexual Assault Drama and More From the Week in Entertainment

Don’t get us wrong, Mother’s Day flowers, jewelry and homemade cards are nice. But after all the long, unpaid hours moms put in on the regular, most of them just want a little more time in bed on that first Sunday in May. If you don’t believe us, just ask actress Halle Berry, who got exactly that on Mother’s Day this year – and she shared some pretty intimate details from the day with fans on social media. - Angela Johnson Read More