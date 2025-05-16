Halle Berry Posts Cringeworthy Bedroom Post, Peek Inside Cardi B's Impressive Real Estate Portfolio, Suge Knight Spills Major Tea About Diddy's Trial, Full Uncut Video of the Cassie-Diddy Hotel Incident, Shannon Sharpe Breaks His Silence Over Sexual Assault Drama and More From the Week in Entertainment

2 / 12
Halle Berry’s Cringeworthy Bedroom Post Has Internet Convinced Some Things Just Aren’t Meant to Be Shared
Don’t get us wrong, Mother’s Day flowers, jewelry and homemade cards are nice. But after all the long, unpaid hours moms put in on the regular, most of them just want a little more time in bed on that first Sunday in May. If you don’t believe us, just ask actress Halle Berry, who got exactly that on Mother’s Day this year – and she shared some pretty intimate details from the day with fans on social media. - Angela Johnson Read More
With three diamond records, a Best rap album Grammy and a massive social media following that includes over 163 million on Instagram, Cardi B has established herself as a legitimate force to be reckoned with. - Angela Johnson Read More
As Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to take over the timelines thanks to his federal sex trafficking trial taking place in New York City, one unlikely man is speaking out on his probability: Suge Knight. And what he has to say will more than likely come as a surprise to many. - Shanelle Genai Read More
5 / 12
The Full, Uncut Video of the Cassie-Diddy Hotel Incident is Released, and It’s Worse Than We Realized
Oh sh—! The Department of Justice just pulled a move amidst the ongoing federal trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs that we were not expecting. Ever wondered what the original scene between Diddy and Cassie looked like inside the Intercontinental Hotel? Welp, thanks the DOJ, we have the video. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Defense attorneys are beginning to poke holes in the testimony of Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura against Sean “Diddy” Combs amidst his federal sex crime case. They dug up a ton of receipts to prove their argument that the pop singer was a willing participant in the so-called “freak-offs” as opposed to being coerced into the sexual acts. - Kalyn Womack Read More
For decades, an unspoken beef between TV shows “Friends” and “Living Single” has plagued Hollywood. Both shows were iconic in their own way, but only the white actor-led sitcom got the Hollywood red carpet rolled out. Now, two of the actresses from “Living Single” are clearing up which came first, the chicken or the egg. - Phenix S Halley Read More
Shannon Sharpe is opening up about his current legal issues. And, well...whether you’re surprised at his response will likely depend on how closely you follow his content. - Shanelle Genai Read More
The prosecution’s star witness, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura appeared on the witness stand the second day of the federal sex crime trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs Tuesday morning (May 13). - Kalyn Womack Read More
The controversial judge blasted Perry, likening his film and TV work to that of a drug dealer and more!
11 / 12
Sex Worker Shares Graphic Details of Diddy’s Alleged ‘Freak-Offs’ and His Terrifying Warning to Cassie
The second witness called to the stand in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trial by prosecutors is 41-year-old Daniel Phillip. He alleged to have received money from Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in exchange for sex performed in front of Diddy. The rapper is currently facing federal sex crime charges in connection to allegations brought forth by Ventura— including a claim that he forced her to have sex with male sex workers. - Kalyn Womack Read More