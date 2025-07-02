The Real Tea Behind Tina Knowles, Mathew Divorce

BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY - JULY 18: Matthew and Tina Knowles attends the VH1 Summer Of Soul concert to benefit VH1 Save The Music at EMM Group's THE Estate on July 18, 2008 in Bridgehampton, New York. (Photo by Rick Odell/Getty Images)

While it's been nearly 15 years since Tina and Mathew Knowles ended their marriage, we now have a good clue as to what exactly caused its dissolution. And it's all thanks to tea present in Tina's new memoir, "Matriarch."

As we previously told you, the book--released back in April--detailed the innermost thoughts and incidents in the former couple's 31 years of marriage. But there were details that the public had never heard of before, like the fact that a near drowning incident led her to eventually meeting Mathew thanks to a mutual friend. But the book also detailed how even when the two first wed, there was already infidelity in the picture within the first year.

"The suspicions I had would get washed away by the fact that our love was stronger than a misstep...It was us against the world, taking on what life brought us," Tina wrote. Later adding that the birth of their second child Solange still wasn't enough to justify some of the maltreatment and cheating she was enduring--though she desperately wanted it to be.

"I had gotten used to these extremes incredibly joyous half the time as we shared life’s adventure, then being disgusted and heartsick over how brazen his cheating could get," she said.

She went on to further add that things came to an end when he fathered another child outside of their marriage back in 2009.

"I screamed, ‘Get out! Get out!’ like he was some demon. ‘I hate you!’ ... my world had exploded," she said. "I was deeply sad, not about him but about the marriage,” she wrote. “I felt like I failed. I failed us, my kids — ­myself.”

Additionally, in a previous interview with Gayle King, Tina reflected on why she was able to stay in that relationship so long, explaining that not all of their time together was bad.

"Maybe 15 of them were bad, but we would have these long stretches where we would do really great," she said on CBS Mornings at the time.

Later on in the book, Tina expressed that the two tried to reconcile back in 2010 after Mathew said he'd gotten help in therapy for his cheating. But after some time, she realized she needed to let him go as their bond was strong, but ultimately not good for her.

“I clearly knew my relationship with Mathew was unhealthy, and it was the fear of going it alone that kept me stuck," she said. They would soon sever marital ties completely and go on to new relationships.