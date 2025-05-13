Cassie Just Took the Stand at Diddy's Trial, and Her Testimony is Gut-Wrenching

The prosecution’s star witness, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura appeared on the witness stand the second day of the federal sex crime trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs Tuesday morning (May 13).

The pop singer detailed the way her and the Bad Boy Founder met as well as the moment they began a romantic relationship. However, through tears and occasional caressing of her eight-month pregnant stomach, she explained how things took a turn for the worst just when she got her feet planted in the music industry.

Trigger Warning: The details of Cassie’s testimony may be disturbing to some readers...

The Beginning of Cassie and Diddy

Ventura began her testimony telling the jury she was in a relationship with Combs “for a little over ten years.” Ventura said she signed a 10-album deal with Bad Boy Records in early 2006, having met Combs at just 19 years old.

“I just knew that he was this larger-than-life entrepreneur, musician, was a fan of the music. I didn’t know too much about him personally,” Ventura said, adding that she considered their relationship to be platonic at the time.

However, things escalated during her 21st birthday celebration in Las Vegas. Ventura said Combs kissed her in the bathroom of his hotel suite. Ventura testified that afterwards, she cried and ran off.

To the question of if she wanted to kiss Combs that day, she said no. This birthday party is cited in her lawsuit describing Combs as “forcibly” kissing her. The suit notes she was too scared to tell anyone except her best friend. However, Ventura still said she desired to be around the rapper for the same reasons as any other person.

“He was just this exciting, entertaining, fun guy that also happened to have, you know, my career in his hands,” she said on the stand via The New York Times.

Business to Intimacy

Following the Vegas incident, Ventura testified that Combs invited her to hotels in New York to talk music. During that time, Ventura said she was introduced to “the idea of oral sex.” She described herself as “sexually inexperienced” at the time.

“He just kind of made me feel crazy for not reciprocating,” she said regarding him performing oral sex on her for the first time, per WashPo.

Though, eventually, she said she had sex with Combs on a boat during a trip to Miami. Ventura said she was then introduced to ecstasy for the first time. Ventura went on to say the two began what she believed to be a monogamous relationship. However, Combs had “many girlfriends,” she stated.

As the two dated, Ventura said they kept a low profile given she was his artist. She described herself as being “enamored” by Combs until she began experiencing “a different side of him.”

Things Take a Turn

Ventura noted that if she didn’t answer Combs’ phone calls, he would call her “incessantly” or send an assistant and security to track her down. Combs also had dramatic mood swings, Ventura testified.

“The most complicated and the greatest examples are the abuse because I also felt at certain times when I knew it wasn’t even about me and you make the wrong face and the next thing I knew, I was getting hit in the face,” Ventura said, via CNN.

Ventura said Combs kept 24-hour surveillance on her by way of security personnel. She said Combs would also give her busy work on music that never debuted. Ventura said she believed it was a form of psychological abuse to “control over what she was doing every minute of the day,” per her testimony.

She stated that Combs paid her rent while she lived in New York and had keys to whatever home she lived in and used them “whenever he wanted.” Ventura described his pop-ups as a “stomach-in-knots moment” because she never knew what mood he would be in.

Out of love, she said she then followed Combs to Los Angeles where her apartment was right down the street from his home. However, Ventura said after a while, she moved to her own house further out because she “wanted that freedom for herself.”

Following that, things got much, much worse.

Breaking Down Cassie’s Allegations

The allegations against Combs of sexual abuse, physical abuse, bribery and various drug offenses were first brought forth by ex-girlfriend and Bad Boy Records signee Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a lawsuit. The most notable claims were about his so-called “freak off” sex parties, where prosecutors allege the singer was drugged and forced to perform sexual acts with male sex workers at Combs’ pleasure. Ventura’s suit says she was ordered to hire the workers herself. He was also accused of using video footage to blackmail the victims into compliance. The two settled the day after the suit was filed.

However, following that, a viral clip of 2016 footage from inside the Intercontinental Hotel was leaked by CNN, showing Combs angrily chasing down Ventura wearing nothing but a towel around his waist. In the video, she’s being punched and kicked repeatedly by Combs before being dragged down the hallway along with her belongings. Ventura’s suit says her injuries from the physical abuse would be so intense, she’d be forced to stay locked away in a hotel room until they healed for the sake of the rapper’s image. After the video aired, Combs took to Instagram to apologize for what the public saw and said his behavior was “inexcusable.”

The hotel incident was cited in her lawsuit as well as many others including claims that Combs lured her into drug-use and forced onto an IV for days, dangled her friend over a 17th floor balcony and allegedly attempted to blow up Kid Cudi’s car out of rage-fueled jealousy.

Combs is facing multiple counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution. His indictment cites three anonymous victims in addition to Ventura. He has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail.

Stay tuned for Part 2 of Ventura’s testimony, describing her feelings about the “freak-offs” and heinous details of the alleged physical abuse she endured...