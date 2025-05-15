We Had The 'Freak offs' All Wrong and More Court room Tea

Defense attorneys are beginning to poke holes in the testimony of Casandra “Cassie” Ventura against Sean “Diddy” Combs amidst his federal sex crime case. They dug up a ton of receipts to prove their argument that the pop singer was a willing participant in the so-called “freak-offs” as opposed to being coerced into the sexual acts. Whether you are on Cassie’s side or not, the defense seemingly changed the narrative on a bunch of issues. Here we go:

Why Did She Love Him?

Combs’ attorneys spent a significant amount of time Thursday establishing the reason why Ventura fell for the Bad Boy CEO in the first place. She admitted that once she got to know him and his personality, she saw him as caring and attentive. The defense backed this up by showing the jury messages from Ventura expressing her love toward Combs and expressing her need for more attention.

Though, she did testify that she expressed her feelings toward Combs more than he did.

Was Cassie Sneaky?

Ventura appeared to admit that she was cheating on her former boyfriend, music artist Ryan Leslie, while she began dating Combs. She testified that she took a romantic trip to Miami with Combs once, convincing Leslie she was going for an event and even sent him a fake promo flyer, per WashPo. She also seemed to reference the infidelity, calling herself sneaky.

“On the other hand you’re constantly weary of me… I’m sneaky. I never seem to make the right decisions to you. I’m a spoiled brat, I’m dramatic, disrespectful and for some reason, you just don’t trust me,” she said in one message to Combs.

Why Did Cassie Do The Freak Offs?

When asked if she told Combs she wanted to participate in the freak-offs, Ventura said no and that “there’s a lot more to that.” However, attorney Anna Estevao showed the jury a text message from 2009 from Ventura reading, “I’m always ready to freak off lolol.”

In other messages anticipating the freak-offs, Ventura said “I just want it to be uncontrollable.” The singer previously testified that she did not want to participate in the sex events but complied to please Combs - also in fear of retaliation if she refused.

Other messages show Ventura being involved in buying some supplies for the freak-offs, asking if Combs had any more pills and telling him she deleted their “little vid” off her camera. As prosecutors previously showed messages of Ventura asking to cancel the freak-offs, the defense pulled up messages suggesting she consented to it.

“When we used to freak off when we were so in love. There were no questions asked, it felt right, like it literally made sense for the next step in our sex life together. I get nervous that I’m just becoming the girlfriend that you get your fantasies off with and that’s it. I don’t get the other part… Anymore at least,” one message read.