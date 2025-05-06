Guess What Mo'Nique Had to Say About Shannon Sharpe's Sex Scandal On Stage...

Mo’nique is sharing her thoughts on Shannon Sharpe’s latest legal drama. And her response is probably the best one of them all.

As we previously told you, Sharpe is currently being sued for $50 million in a shocking sexual assault lawsuit lobbed against him by OnlyFans model who claimed he physically abused her and even threatened to kill her. The Jane Doe, who Sharpe’s lawyers later revealed was Gabriella Zuniga was reportedly 19-years-old at the time that they initially started dealing with each other. Sharpe is 56.

He and his lawyers have denied any wrongdoing and alleged the two were engaged in a consensual relationship, citing pretty explicit text messages as their proof. In the aftermath, several celebs like comedian Bill Bellamy, Stephen A. Smith, Boosie Badazz and more have spoken out and warned him against his alleged misgivings.

Now, comedian Mo’nique is sharing her two cents about the matter and what she said is arguably the funniest one response of all. And why is that, you may ask? Well, if you remember, back in October 2023, “The Deliverance” star tried to warn Sharpe about messing with younger women during her appearance on his popular “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

“You betta take yo old ass and get somebody to love you...He need him an old fat gal who can bake good cakes, make some smothered turkey wings, who gone rub his feet at the night time and have a sip of his cognac to make him feel better about himself when he come home at night,” she said at the time.

She later added that he didn’t need “no 26-year-old girl, you don’t need no 36-year-old girl.”

In a now-viral clip from over the weekend, Mo’nique took the time once again to send a message to Sharpe during a comedy tour stop, reminding her audience that she highkey tried to warn him and keep all this mess at bay a long time ago.

“Yes, I told that nigga Shannon Sharpe to leave them white b*tches alone!” she said.

On X/Twitter, some fans corroborated Mo’s words.

“She warned his ass. Katt did to. He didn’t listen,” said one user.

“I bet some Turkey wings and feet rubbed sound Sharpe to Shannon right about now lol,” said another.

Added one other user, “Niggas really needa listen to her doe cuz we done seen a hunnid Shannon sharps.”

Watch the clip below.