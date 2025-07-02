Carnival’s New Rules Got Black Folks All in Their Feelings, But Others Say the Cruise Line is Justified

An aerial view of the Port of Long Beach at dusk Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) / TikTok screenshot

Brawls, assaults, drunken fights, boots on the grounds and fans in hands just might have Carnival Cruise Line saying, "Enough is enough!" And some Black passengers are returning the favor, cancelling their existing reservations or cancelling the cruise line all together because they deem their new rules are racist. But some argue, "Are the new policies racist, or just restrictive?"

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

The discourse began after Carnival — who has the most allegations of serious crimes committed at sea than any other cruise line sailing from North America, per the FBI — implemented new rules. According to reports, as of June 1, Carnival passengers received a new letter to reinforce their guidelines and code of conduct.

Stricter Enforcement on Drugs

“Marijuana, including cannabis and its derivatives, and other illegal substances, are unlawful and strictly prohibited on board,” the letter emphasized. "Smoking of any kind in undesignated areas such as staterooms and balconies is strictly prohibited." Even if marijuana is legal for recreational or medicinal use in your home state, it remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Since cruise ships sailing from U.S. ports operate under federal maritime law, all forms of cannabis are prohibited and Carnival has a zero tolerance policy.

If caught, passengers are immediately removed from the ship at the next port, with no refund, permanent ban, the turning over to law enforcement and possible fines.

Curfews

Guests 17 years of age and under must be out of public areas by 1:00 AM unless they are being accompanied by an adult from their traveling party, aged 21 years of age or older. They are allowed to be in public areas after 1:00 AM only if they are involved in a supervised Club O2 (ages 15-17) or Circle "C" (ages 12-14) teen activity, as these youth programs often host late-night events that allow teens to be out later under staff supervision.

"Boots on the Ground," BUT Leave the Fans at Home

Passengers can still enjoy those battery-powered fans onboard, but as for those non-battery-operated fans, leave those at home. Carnival cites "safety reasons" for the specific ban for hand-held fans, made popular by "Boots on the Ground: Where Them Fans At?" line dance by 803Fresh, where dancers loudly "clack" fans on certain parts of the song. The cruise line says the "clacking" could cause accidental injuries.

https://twitter.com/MissInfoShow__/status/1939727803823321436

No More Hip-Hop?

Although Carnival Cruise Line has not officially announced a ban on hip-hop or rap music in their clubs, significant online chatter from some Black passengers say they noticed a reduction or absence of the genre in the clubs.

https://twitter.com/Suviyafawn/status/1940029517453459548 Twitter

Some online discussions suggest that Carnival might be moving towards a more "pre-approved" song selection for DJs — who should reportedly decline passenger's requests. The perception comes in the context of Carnival's efforts to address "rowdy crowds" and disruptive behavior on board.

Limited, Unlimited Drink Packages

The cruise line always had a 15-drink limit per 24-hour period for the "Cheers!" alcoholic beverage package, but now, there's a perception that alleged enforcement has become stricter. Some Black cruisers feel this targets groups who tend to purchase these packages and enjoy lively celebrations.

No More Bluetooth Speakers

Carnival has reinforced rules against guests playing their own music loudly in public areas, including by the pools and hallways. While ostensibly for everyone's comfort, many Black passengers feel this rule is selectively enforced against them. They argue that other groups might play different genres of music without facing the same level of scrutiny.

https://www.tiktok.com/@mikeal1e7/video/7521848275964677390?_t=ZT-8xgDvP5xlgD&_r=1

Of course folks took to TikTok to express their concerns about the rules.

"Carnival does not have to worry about me," one TikToker said, who said she cancelled her reservation for a friend's birthday. "We got the message loud and clear, we are not your demographic anymore. [...] Carnival decided they wanted to rebrand."

https://twitter.com/Mika007USA/status/1940415734531899515 Twitter

https://twitter.com/BurgBurga804/status/1940232384877928615 Twitter

https://twitter.com/HoesomeBri/status/1940186265195827521 Twitter

While some were saying goodbye to the cruise line, others welcomed the change. "Y'all have to learn how to act... I'm not gone lie.. y'all really made the value go down. I'm not mad at it." Another added: "I've never seen a carnival cruise video on social media that makes me want to go. It's like the Walmart of cruise lines," while a third wrote: "It's not racism but certain stuff becomes a liability after a while."

"It's not a crackdown on a color its a crackdown on people's behavior," one person reasoned. Other comments included: "Carnival got tired of being the Section 8 of the Sea," "God forbid the company want to protect their brand," and "What's racist about asking ppl to act right?"