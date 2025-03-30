Wow! Cardi B Goes Off About the Scary Messages Her Ex Offset is Allegedly Sending Her

The Cardi B and Offset drama just won’t let up. Recently, the “I Like It” rapper took to X Spaces, where she claimed not only that her estranged ex was threatening her but that she believes he is working with blogs in an effort to spread false rumors about her.

In the audio — much of which has been saved on X -- Cardi says that she has been going through “a lot,” claiming that Offset is upset because she allegedly sent his girlfriend messages of him “begging” Cardi, saying he was going to “take away” his life and Cardi’s.

“He sent a text message to somebody I was dealing with of me and him having sex,” she then alleged, essentially claiming that he sent revenge porn. She goes on to claim that every time she goes out of town, he leaves her explicit voice memos on her phone, trying to attack her self-esteem. “You’ve been harassing me and the man I’ve been dealing with for months.”

And that was just the beginning. In another Spaces session, Cardi also alleged that Offset has been working with a blogger in an effort to spread rumors about her, as TMZ reports.

“He wanted to get his blog friend to troll me,” she claimed, saying that she wanted an apology from Offset and this unnamed blogger as well. “Today is a payday,” she then warned, saying that this is her personal life and that she will talk about it as much as she wants, threatening to expose “everything” if she does not get an apology.

As we reported, Cardi and Offset’s on-again, off-again relationship has been quite the saga. While the two split multiple times, it does seem like this may be the end of the road for them, as Cardi filed for divorce in 2024. Since then, more cheating allegations have emerged as the two continue to go back and forth with each other on social media.

Earlier this year, TMZ reported that Offset is requesting legal joint custody of their three children.