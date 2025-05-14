Take a Peek Inside Cardi B's Impressive Real Estate Portfolio

With three diamond records, a Best rap album Grammy and a massive social media following that includes over 163 million on Instagram, Cardi B has established herself as a legitimate force to be reckoned with.

Along with all of her achievements in the music business, she’s maintained an impressive real estate portfolio with properties around the world that are guaranteed to give you a serious case of house envy.

From her spacious New Jersey family home to her Dominican Republic beachfront estate, we’re taking a look inside some of Cardi B’s homes.