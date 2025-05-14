MAGA Loses It Over Powerful Statue of a Black Woman in Times Square
Take a Peek Inside Cardi B's Impressive Real Estate Portfolio

Entertainment

From her spacious New Jersey family home to her Dominican Republic beachfront estate, we’re taking a look at some of the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's homes.

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Cardi B&#39;s Impressive Real Estate Portfolio
Photo: L: Getty Images, R: YouTube

With three diamond records, a Best rap album Grammy and a massive social media following that includes over 163 million on Instagram, Cardi B has established herself as a legitimate force to be reckoned with.

Along with all of her achievements in the music business, she’s maintained an impressive real estate portfolio with properties around the world that are guaranteed to give you a serious case of house envy.

From her spacious New Jersey family home to her Dominican Republic beachfront estate, we’re taking a look inside some of Cardi B’s homes.

2 / 15

A Place for Mom

In 2018, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper fulfilled a life-long dream of buying a home for her mother. Cardi proudly gave fans a tour of the three-story place on Instagram.

“Thank you everybody who supported me to make my childhood dreams come true!” she captioned the post.

3 / 15

D.R. Dream House

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Cardi B&#39;s Impressive Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: YouTube

In 2018, Cardi B was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, but in 2019, Offset gave her the ultimate 29th birthday gift – a $1.5 million beachfront home in Las Terrenas, a town in the Dominican Republic.

4 / 15

Beautiful Bedrooms

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Cardi B&#39;s Impressive Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: YouTube

The home has six bedrooms, including this king-sized master suite, which has a private balcony to take in the amazing view.

5 / 15

Spa-Like Bathrooms

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Cardi B&#39;s Impressive Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: YouTube

This secluded beach escape also has seven bathrooms, which are all uniquely designed to give guests a spa-like experience.

6 / 15

A Pool With a View

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Cardi B&#39;s Impressive Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: YouTube

The home has private beach access, but if Cardi and her guests don’t want to leave home, they can beat the heat than in one of the homes two pools.

7 / 15

Atlanta Mansion

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Cardi B&#39;s Impressive Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Instagram

In 2019, Cardi and Offset dropped nearly $6 million for this palatial estate in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. The 22,000 square-foot home, which was built in 2006, has crazy curb appeal, with large windows, columns and a staircase made for grand entrances.

8 / 15

An Entertainer’s Kitchen

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Cardi B&#39;s Impressive Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: YouTube

The home’s bright, open kitchen is the perfect place to hang out during a party, with lots of counter space and bar seating.

9 / 15

Open Floor Plan

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Cardi B&#39;s Impressive Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: YouTube

The open floor plan makes this living space look massive and makes it easy for the sun to shine in.

10 / 15

Bottle Service

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Cardi B&#39;s Impressive Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: YouTube

The champagne never has to stop flowing at this place. One of the home’s unique features is an 1800-bottle wine cellar.

11 / 15

Crazy Closet Space

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Cardi B&#39;s Impressive Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: YouTube

A home for two celebrities has to include plenty of closet space to hold their massive wardrobes!

12 / 15

Lots of Bathrooms

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Cardi B&#39;s Impressive Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: YouTube

But while this spacious crib includes five bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, Cardi ultimately was not happy in the ATL, writing on X in December 2024, “My casa…..I don’t want it nomore tho.”

13 / 15

Home Sweet Home

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Cardi B&#39;s Impressive Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: YouTube

In 2021, Cardi B and Offset bought a 13,000 square-foot home in Tenafly, New Jersey. The nine bedroom, nine bathroom home is an ideal family hangout that includes a movie theater, swimming pool and tennis court.

14 / 15

A Grand Entrance

Image for article titled Take a Peek Inside Cardi B&#39;s Impressive Real Estate Portfolio
Screenshot: Instagram/iamcardib

Cardi B’s career takes her all over the world, which is why it was so important to her to have a place near her native New York City where her friends and family can get together.

“I can have get togethers with my family all the time!! I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish. This is one dream I can cross off…” she wrote on Instagram in November 2021 in a post showing of the home’s grand entrance.

15 / 15