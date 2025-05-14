The Full, Uncut Video of the Cassie-Diddy Hotel Incident is Released, and It's Worse Than We Realized

Oh sh—! The Department of Justice just pulled a move amidst the ongoing federal trial against Sean “Diddy” Combs that we were not expecting. Ever wondered what the original scene between Diddy and Cassie looked like inside the Intercontinental Hotel? Welp, thanks the DOJ, we have the video.

MAGA Loses It Over Powerful Statue of a Black Woman in Times Square CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video MAGA Loses It Over Powerful Statue of a Black Woman in Times Square

MAGA Loses It Over Powerful Statue of a Black Woman in Times Square CC Share Subtitles Off

English MAGA Loses It Over Powerful Statue of a Black Woman in Times Square

The original video, originally leaked by CNN, shows Combs angrily chasing down Casandra “Cassie” Ventura wearing nothing but a towel around his waist. In the video, Combs repeatedly punched and kicked her before dragging her down the hallway along with her belongings. After the video aired, Combs took to Instagram to apologize for what the public saw and said his behavior was “inexcusable.”

Advertisement

Ventura testified this week, telling the jury she was trying to flee from a “freak-off” when she was ambushed and ended up suffering a busted lip and black eye.

Advertisement

This week, the jury saw the original footage of the incident provided by prosecutors, following the desperate attempts by Combs’ attorneys to get the video barred from the trial. Reports say the clip was quite identical to the CNN clip except it was substantially slower in speed. Reports also say Combs is seen grabbing a vase and throwing it at Ventura, causing it to shatter. The jury was additionally reportedly presented with two videos from the cellphone of witness Israel Florez, who testified that he was the security guard who responded to the incident.

Advertisement

The video released by the Department of Justice is nearly 15 minutes long, and contains multiple angles. After Combs attacks Ventura, she uses a hotel phone near the elevator. Moments later, Florez walks toward the elevator wearing a gray suit. He speaks to Ventura and Combs, follows Combs back to the hotel room, and Ventura follows them. A pair of custodians follows them to the room. Ventura then exits the room with her bags and returns to the elevator, followed by Florez. Combs then returns to the elevator area, makes a call on his cell phone, and returns to his room, where the custodians leave with a trash bag.

Viewer Discretion is Advised:

Advertisement

Breaking Down Diddy’s Sex Crime Case

The allegations against Combs of sexual abuse, physical abuse, bribery and various drug offenses were first brought forth by ex-girlfriend and Bad Boy Records signee Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in a lawsuit. The most notable claims were about his so-called “freak off” sex parties, where prosecutors allege women and men were drugged and forced to perform sexual acts at Combs’ pleasure. He was also accused of using video footage to blackmail the victims into compliance.

Advertisement

His indictment reveals charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution and cites three anonymous victims. He has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail.