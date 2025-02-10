Kanye Made Sickening Tweets About Cassie and Diddy, But This Move Might Be Too Far Even For Him...

Kanye West has once again went viral for a series of online rants in which he praised Hitler and claimed that he was a “Nazi.” But he keeps managing to set the bar even lower, as he also expressed support for fallen mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs over the weekend at the expense of his most famous victim.

West, 47, posted an image of Combs — who is currently in prison waiting for his sex trafficking trial to start — just before he physically assaulted his former-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. The screenshot shared by the “Donda” rapper on X was taken from disturbing hotel security footage in 2016, which CNN released last year.

Underneath the image, West wrote, “When I [sic] man truly loves a woman he may express it in rage I empathize with both sides.”

In a different message underneath the same photo he stated, “You have to truly be in love to get to the point of risking everything.”

“Hey question if someone were to beat up their girlfriend in public, would that be considered domestic violence, or is that outdoor violence, or is it just public indecency? Im just asking for a friend,” West asked.

The star shared a photo of a hoodie he is selling on his Yeezy website that’s similar to the one Cassie wore in the assault footage. He’s calling it the “Love Hoodie.”

West continued to make fun of domestic violence in another tweet, leaving some people wondering if he has finally gone too far.

This latest tirade comes a day after West asked President Donald Trump to free Combs from prison. West is also selling merchandise from Combs’ Sean John brand and said that he said would send half of the proceeds to Combs.

The Bad Boy Records founder was indicted in the Southern District of New York in September on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has vehemently denied all the allegations against him to date, which include the federal criminal case as well as over 30 civil lawsuits filed against him.