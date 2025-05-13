Shannon Sharpe Finally Breaks His Silence Over Bombshell Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe is opening up about his current legal issues. And, well...whether you’re surprised at his response will likely depend on how closely you follow his content.

MAGA Loses It Over Powerful Statue of a Black Woman in Times Square CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video MAGA Loses It Over Powerful Statue of a Black Woman in Times Square

MAGA Loses It Over Powerful Statue of a Black Woman in Times Square CC Share Subtitles Off

English MAGA Loses It Over Powerful Statue of a Black Woman in Times Square

As we previously told you, Sharpe is currently being sued for $50 million in a shocking sexual assault lawsuit lobbed against him by an OnlyFans model who claimed he physically abused her and even threatened to kill her. The Jane Doe, who Sharpe’s lawyers later revealed was Gabriella Zuniga, was reportedly 19-years-old at the time that they initially started dealing with each other. Sharpe is 56.

Advertisement

Sharpe, through his legal team, has denied any wrongdoing and alleged the two were engaged in a consensual relationship, citing some highly explicit text messages as their proof.

Advertisement

Now, speaking in the latest episode of his “Night Cap” podcast on Sunday with co-host and fellow former NFL star Chad Ochocinco, the popular host was sharing his two cents about the Shedeur Sanders NFL draft situation, but took a moment to turn things personal.

Advertisement

Thanking people for reaching out and offering words of support, Sharpe was resolute, shrugging off criticism and negativity and explained that some people in the world want to see others go through issues and negative experiences.

“I just need the people that I love to love me. And obviously, the elephant is not in the room, he outside. But everybody knows what I’m going through. A lot of people have a lot to say,” Sharpe began. “But, I met a lot of people and thank y’all to everybody that’s reached out and [sending] thoughts and prayers—I sincerely appreciate that. But when you think about it Ocho, man: 50 percent of people don’t care that you got problems. The other 50 percent glad you got’em. So now what?”

Advertisement

He went on to stress the importance of drowning out the noise and asserted that people only have so much to say when they think they know you.

“Everybody gonna have an opinion. Everybody think they know you...when they really don’t. They heard this, they heard that. Have you ever talked to Shannon?...So what makes you think you know him? How well do you know him?” he said.

Advertisement

In the aftermath of the lawsuit, Sharpe decided to step away from his role as a sports analyst for ESPN. There’s been no word on when he’ll return. Watch his full response below.