Suge Knight Claims Tupac’s Mother Made This Shocking Move in His Final Moments

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: An image on a television monitor shows a photo of Tupac Shakur (L) and Marion "Suge" Knight Jr. in a car in Las Vegas the night Shakur was killed as (L-R) Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson hold a news conference at the LVMPD headquarters on the arrest and indictment of Duane "Keefe D" Davis for the 1996 murder of Shakur on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A Nevada grand jury indicted Davis on one count of murder with a deadly weapon in the fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In Tupac Shakur’s final moments, Suge Knight claims his mother made controversial choices as time slipped away.

In an interview with People, the former Death Row Records CEO discussed the 1996 murder of Shakur. Knight was driving the car with the legendary rapper in the passenger seat when they were shot at 13 times while stopped at a red light near the Las Vegas Strip.

Shakur was hit four times in the chest, arm, and thigh. Once he arrived at the hospital, doctors determined he would need two emergency surgeries to survive, including the removal of his right lung to stop internal bleeding.

Knight claimed as Shakur faded in and out of consciousness, he urged to be killed, fearing he would be sent back to prison if he survived. The rapper believed the infamous casino altercation, caught on camera just hours before the shooting would be used as justification to revoke his freedom.

"I’ll die before I go back," he allegedly told those around him. "Kill me. Shoot me," he pleaded. Knight says he refused. “No, Pac. We can’t do it.”

Shakur then made the same request to his mother, and according to Knight, Afeni didn’t refuse her son’s wishes like the rest of them had. Knight claims she allegedly gave Shakur pills in an attempt to honor his final request.

“The doctors came in and brought him back,” Knight recalls. “And his mom [allegedly] said, ‘Don’t ever do that again. If he’s having complications, don’t touch him. Don’t bring him back. Let him go."

After doctors placed Shakur in a medically induced coma and connected him to a respirator, Knight claimed the damage was already beyond repair. On Sep. 13 at 4:03 p.m., Shakur was pronounced dead.

Following Shakur's death, his mother Afeni insisted that her son be cremated promptly. “She came up to me and said, ‘Get it done. Now,’” Knight alleged.

Knight claimed he hesitated because of a conversation with Tupac just weeks earlier, in which the rapper described his own funeral.

“He told me, ‘When I go, I want every rapper at my funeral to grab the mic. I want them to kiss me head to toe. Just like in ‘Life Goes On.’” Knight paused. “He didn’t want to be cremated.”

However, his mother refused to take no for an answer. Knight alleges he ultimately "paid someone a million dollars cash to take care of it.”

Later that night, Knight alleges Tupac's closest friends passed around a bag containing his cremated ashes. He said some of the ashes were even rolled up into a blunt and smoked.

“I was so happy to say I was on probation — I couldn’t smoke,” Knight stated. “I told his mother, ‘Moms, I’d love to, but if I hit that, I’ll get in trouble.’” He laughed. “I was probably the only one who didn’t hit him.”