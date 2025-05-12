Sex Worker Shares Graphic Details of Diddy's Alleged 'Freak-Offs' and His Terrifying Warning to Cassie

The second witness called to the stand in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal trial by prosecutors is 41-year-old Daniel Phillip. He alleged to have received money from Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in exchange for sex performed in front of Diddy. The rapper is currently facing federal sex crime charges in connection to allegations brought forth by Ventura— including a claim that he forced her to have sex with male sex workers.

The details of this testimony were so graphic, Combs’ daughters stood up and left the courtroom.

“Freak-Off” Details

Phillip testified that between 2012 and 2013, he managed a “male revue show,” managing male strippers to entertain women, per CNN. Phillip said his boss sent him to Gramercy Park Hotel to perform a striptease for a “bachelorette party” but when he arrived, he only saw Ventura. He said she was wearing high heels, red lingerie, sunglasses and a red wig, per WashPo.

Ventura told him it was her birthday and “her husband wanted to do something special for her,” Phillip said, per WashPo. He was then allegedly asked to give her a massage with baby oil. These alleged details match the description of how prosecutors claim Combs curated his “freak-offs” by forcing Ventura into a costume, making her have sex with male sex workers and demanding the participants be doused in baby oil or other lubricants.

Fulfilling Diddy’s Alleged Fantasies

Phillip claimed he soon realized the “husband” in question was Combs, who was sitting in the corner of the room. Phillip said he recognized him by his voice after the man told him he was in the “importing and exporting business.” However, Phillip claimed the rapper wore a bizarre getup of a white robe, bandana masking his face and a baseball cap. Phillip also claimed the rapper masturbated while he had sexual intercourse with Ventura, occasionally giving them instructions on how to interact such ordering them to role play as strangers who met at an airport or telling them to apply more oil, per The New York Times.

Ventura allegedly told Phillip her “husband” wasn’t gay and wouldn’t attempt to touch him, the man said on the witness stand. He then claimed Combs gave him a few more thousand dollars as a tip before he left. Following this night, Phillip said he was paid up to $7,000 to return “a few more times” to have sex with Ventura in front of Combs at various locations up until 2014, per CNN. These interactions would last anywhere from one hour to ten hours, he stated.

“I was just excited that I was in this world, and happy to be involved with people with such notoriety,” Phillip said, via various news outlets. “I didn’t care if I got paid one way or another.”

Things Get Weirder

Phillip testified that one or two encounters were recorded by Combs on a cell phone and camcorder. On one occasion, Phillip claimed Combs took down his driver’s license information “just for insurance.” Phillip said he took this to be a threat, per WashPo.

Not only was that spooky, but Phillip testified that Ventura appeared to be under the influence of drugs when they’d meet, per CNN. In one instance, Phillip recalled Ventura being “passed out” on a couch and Combs allegedly saying, “I don’t think this is going to happen today.” Phillips stated he did once take Molly which was allegedly offered to him by Combs.

Witness Tells Cassie She’s in “Danger”

In a more violent instance, Phillip testified that Ventura was on her computer when Combs yelled for her. After not responding immediately, Phillips alleged Combs threw a liquor bottle toward her which missed her and hit the wall. Combs then allegedly dragged Ventura by her hair into the bedroom where Phillips heard a smack, suspecting that Ventura had been hit.

“When I tell you to come here, you come here now, not later,” Phillips recalled Combs saying. The rapper, according to Phillip, then came back into the room and asked if the two were ready to continue their sexual activities. Ventura once ran from Combs and jumped into Phillips’ lap, trembling, the man said. When asked why he didn’t call the cops, Phillip said he was in fear for his life.

“My thought was that this was someone with unlimited power and chances are even if I did go to the police, that I might still end up losing my life,” he said, per The Times.

He added that he kept going back to the gigs with Ventura as his way of making sure she was okay. Though, he said he did warn her that she was in danger with Combs.

Combs’ attorney, Xavier Donaldson, cross-examined Phillip, claiming that the “male revue show” he managed constituted “prohibited prostitution” and also trying to cast doubt on his credibility as a witness.

Breaking Down Diddy’s Sex Crime Case

In September 2024, the 55-year-old rap mogul was arrested in Manhattan by federal authorities, six months after they raided his two homes in Los Angeles and Miami. His indictment reveals charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution and cites three anonymous victims. He plead not guilty and was denied bail.

The allegations against Combs of sexual abuse, physical abuse, bribery and various drug offenses were first brought forth in a lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend and Bad Boy Records signee Casandra “Cassie” Ventura— who is expected to testify as soon as Tuesday. Just a few months into their relationship, Combs allegedly forced Ventura to fulfill his sexual fantasies by hiring a male sex worker to perform acts with her. The suit claims he would make Ventura and the man wear masquerade masks, ingest drugs and perform sexual acts while Combs watched and, oftentimes, recorded. He was accused of using video footage to blackmail his alleged victims into compliance.

At some point, the suit claims the bit became a regular occurrence that Ventura and Combs’ staff were placed in charge of. Therefore, Ventura had to book the hotel suite, find the sex worker and facilitate what Combs called the “freak-off,” the suit says. During these incidents, Ventura claimed she would become sick and vomit but was still forced to go back and perform in the bedroom. She would even need an IV for days after because of the substances in her body, the suit says.