WATCH: Diddy Fans Pour Baby Oil Over Each Other Outside the Courthouse Following Verdict, and the Internet Has Thoughts

It's not shocking that many supporters of Sean "Diddy" Combs are in high spirits after he was found not guilty of three of the five felony charges against him on Tuesday (July 2)... but what is surprising is the lengths in which they're going to make a mockery of one of the biggest trials in recent history.

As soon as the verdict dropped, a crowd of Diddy fans yelped in triumph right outside the New York City court where the disgraced mogul spent the last two months fighting for his freedom. It was a sight never seen before as folks celebrated using... pause for dramatic effect... baby oil.

Diddy fans were seen lathering themselves up in the lubricant. Now, who brought the baby oil to the court house and who started the foolish spectacle in the first place remains unclear. All we have are videos from different angles of the questionable occurrence where wigs were flying and folks were dancing.

In them, at least one man is spotted squirting baby oil on two people -- one man and one woman -- who are living it up with their arms up and heads back as baby oil drenches their bodies. As you probably recall, federal raids of Diddy's mansions unveiled more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil used in those notorious "freak-offs."

Of course, the internet can't take anything serious-- even though we were talking about alleged sex crimes. Folks reacted to the madness after the verdict. "Sh*t aint funny AT ALL it’s embarrassing af. Especially when he was found guilty on the prostitution charges," @TheRomaniBanks tweeted.

"Sexual predators celebrating is insane," @followmy_tweets said. "Baby oil" and "No Diddy" became trending topics online with folks cracking jokes about the case over the last year. Today's showcase of fans only doubles down on the lack of seriousness from Diddy fans in regards to the crimes in question.

But while Diddy apologists were dancing in the streets, most people online weren't laughing at all. "Sexual violence being used as entertainment and jokes. Society is cooked," @_MissLeandra wrote on X.

Some folks, like @TylerKhimani, are so fed up that they're calling for Jesus' Second Coming.

@haveyouheardofg said, "The Boondocks should still be around just for dumb n***a moments like this." Funny enough, the Adult Swim television series once did an episode portraying a similar reaction from fans after disgraced sexual predator R. Kelly was acquitted. Isn't it crazy how art often imitates life???

@BrokePhiBroke_ noted this, saying it "Looks familiar."

But before folks take things way too far celebrating Diddy's verdict, he still has yet to be sentenced for the two prostitution charges he was found guilty of, which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence each. A judge is currently deciding on whether to release him as he awaits his sentence.