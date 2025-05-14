Why Diddy Could Actually Win His Trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ defense attorney Teny Geragos made a clear opening statement Monday (May 12) regarding prosecutor’s push to convict the rap mogul of sex trafficking and racketeering. According to Geragos, Combs may be complicated — however the case is not.



Small Town Horror Story: The Wrongful Rape Conviction of Anthony Broadwater CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Small Town Horror Story: The Wrongful Rape Conviction of Anthony Broadwater

Small Town Horror Story: The Wrongful Rape Conviction of Anthony Broadwater CC Share Subtitles Off

English Small Town Horror Story: The Wrongful Rape Conviction of Anthony Broadwater

Geragos — one of eight high-powered attorneys on the disgraced rap star’s defense team — argued that while Combs takes responsibility for his violent behavior, “Domestic violence is not sex trafficking,” per CNN. While his massive collection of baby oil and unusual “freak off” events have been revealed to the world, he cannot be tried based on his preferences alone.

Advertisement

The attorney stated that the bombshell video evidence of Combs assaulting Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel in 2016 was “indefensible,” however cited the act as evidence of domestic violence, not sex trafficking. The argument comes after Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson attempted to expose “another side” of the New York native who “ran a criminal enterprise” with folks who “helped him commit crimes and cover them up.”

Advertisement

“Domestic violence is a very serious matter. It is a bad and illegal problem,” attorney Geragos stated Monday. “We take full responsibility that there was domestic violence in this case. Domestic violence is not sex trafficking, I want to say it again, domestic violence is not sex trafficking. Had he been charged with domestic violence or assault we would not be here right now.”

Advertisement

“Sean Combs has a temper and when he drank and took the wrong drugs he got violent,” she continued. “My client is not proud of that. Sean Combs has a bad temper and sometimes when he gets so angry or jealous he sometimes gets out of control.” The attorney doubled down that while jurors may think Combs is a “jerk” or “mean,” it isn’t evidence of a criminal enterprise.

”There has been a tremendous amount of noise around this case over the last year. It is time to cancel that noise and hear and see the evidence presented in this courtroom and it will be crystal clear,” she stated.

Advertisement

Some celebs have also given their two cents on the trial, including Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz who took to X Tuesday saying that the relations between Diddy and Cassie were consensual. “THIS WAS CONSENSUAL SHE WAS HIS GIRLFRIEND. TRYING TO GIVE SOMEONE LIFE N PRISON FOR THIS IS BULLS**T!” the rapper hollered in all caps.

Advertisement

“I feel for his children,” hip-hop legend LL Cool J stated, per E! News. “The rest I can’t speak on, that’s what we’ve got the court system for. But I feel for his kids.”

Disgraced Bad Boy boss Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently facing federal charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted for his highest charges, the embattled star could be sentenced to life in prison. The 55-year-old has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.