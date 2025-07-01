The Gruesome Truth Behind the Death Of a 7-Year-Old Florida Girl Found Unresponsive in Her Home

When Florida police responded to a call about an unresponsive child, they discovered a 7-year-old girl and rushed her to a local hospital. But after months of investigations, Riviera Beach Police believe they've uncovered the truth behind what led to the girl's death. And the details are horrific.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

Nia Williams died on April 28, the same day she was taken to the hospital, according to WPTV. An autopsy revealed she suffered severe blunt force trauma, including a lacerated liver and internal bleeding. This ultimately led her death to be ruled a homicide. Eventually, a police investigation turned to the girl's mother, Naikishia L. Williams, 31.

Naikishia originally told police her daughter became unresponsive after she was given medication, but quickly, those claims were refuted by toxicology reports revealing no drug were present in Williams' system, according to police.

After determining the mother lied to police, the Strategic Investigation Division (SID) launched a full investigation into Naikishia, which found a history of abuse and neglect to the child Additionally, medical records showed repeated trauma-related fractures and burns, reports said.

Williams' former caregivers, Rebecca Finley and Whytni Walker, told police the young girl -- as well as her siblings -- suffered physical abuse and abandonment by their mother for years. Finley and Walker had temporary custody of Williams and her siblings in the past, WPTV reported.

"We can never get her smile back," Walker told WPTV. "We can never talk to her again." Naikishia was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, on Friday (June 27), reports say. After coming before a judge, the 31-year-old was denied bail. She is being held at the Palm Beach County jail.

The indictment against her revealed Williams died of blunt force trauma to her abdomen with "premeditated design," according to Dailymail.com. Williams' siblings described punishments by their mother with harsh objects like metal pipes, heels and belts. During Williams' final days, her siblings alleged she experienced severe stomach pain and vomiting after being "stomped on" by their mother.

"She should have been in jail a long time ago," Finley said of Naikishia. "There wasn't one person who was not aware of this young lady being a dangerous mother." Naikishia's next court date is set for July 28.