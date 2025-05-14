Suge Knight Spills Some Major Tea About Diddy's Trial

As Sean “Diddy” Combs continues to take over the timelines thanks to his federal sex trafficking trial taking place in New York City, one unlikely man is speaking out on his probability: Suge Knight. And what he has to say will more than likely come as a surprise to many.

For context, Knight’s name came up on Tuesday during the testimony of Cassie Ventura—Diddy’s longtime ex-girlfriend. Specifically, Ventura mentioned that Knight was a music rival of Diddy’s and that one of the alleged “freak-offs” she participated in in Los Angeles got cut short one day once the Bad Boy founder got word that Knight was near his vicinity.

Though there was no recorded incident or confirmation on if Knight and Diddy actually confronted each other, his mention was enough to prompt the Death Row Records founder to give his two cents on the trial.

Speaking in a new interview from prison on NewsNation’s “CUOMO” on Tuesday, Knight explained that he didn’t think Ventura was lying about the things she witnessed and experienced. But he also said that regardless of what she said and whatever else is played out—Diddy will be just fine because “he’s not a dummy” and there will probably be some sort of juror tampering that will take place.

“I still feel that Puffy is going to be alright and have a fair shot at it, because...he’s not a not a dummy. And I’m quite sure somebody going to talk to those jurors and convince one or two of them. That’s all you need is one,” Knight said. “So at the end of the day, it’s going to be a real exciting situation. I think he’s going to be alright.”

He also went on to say that even if Diddy does get convicted, he has enough influence and pull with government officials to still get a slap on the wrist—or even a pardon from President Trump altogether.

“I think he got some favors with the government. I think they’re going to show him a little leeway. It might not seem like it when it’s all said and done, but I don’t think he has nothing to worry about,” Knight explained. “I don’t think he’s worried because he’s going to be federal, and if he get convicted, Trump’s going to pardon him.”

He later added in part, “It’s all about, you know, what’s in it for the long run, and what the buck say, and what’s the power the people want. Trump [is] not scared.”

See Knight’s full interview below.