Mike Colter on 'The Union' and Haircare Line Niles + Chaz
Halle Berry! Nia Long! 15 Times Black Actresses, Singers Are Mentioned in Popular Rap Songs

Music

Halle Berry! Nia Long! 15 Times Black Actresses, Singers Are Mentioned in Popular Rap Songs

From Halle Berry to Kelly Price, these women received special shoutouts from rappers over the years.

By
Phenix S Halley
Photo: Dia Dipasupil, Jerod Harris, Ivan Apfel (Getty Images)

No matter how many times rappers mention Black women in their songs, we’ll never get over it. Over the past decades, celebrities like Nia Long and Rihanna have become muses for many of your favorite rappers. Many of which are referenced because of their beauty, but the motives behind some other lyrics might be little shocking.

At the top of the most referenced Black women list surely stands actress Halle Berry, who’s been name dropped in dozens of songs. Most recently, a fan took to X declaring, “Halle Berry may be the most rapped about woman in history. Imagine being that fine.” The actress quoted the tweet saying “I appreciate every rap song reference What are you guys’ favorite?” The Oscar winner even has a song named after her, and she’s not the only one. Check out this list of rap songs that mention famous Black women.

2 / 17

Hurricane Chris - Halle Berry (She Fine)

Hurricane Chris - Halle Berry (She’s Fine) ft. Superstarr

Starting off strong with perhaps the most referenced Black actress in all of Hip-Hop, Berry had a song named after her in 2009. Hurricane Chris dropped “Halle Berry (She Fine)” giving all the praise to the actress.

3 / 17

Jordan Adetunji - KEHLANI

Jordan Adetunji - KEHLANI REMIX (feat. Kehlani) [Official Video]

Sixteen years after Hurricane Chris’ hit song, Jordan Adetunji rapped how his special lady is “bad just like Kehlani.” The 26-year-old artist is new to the music industry, but with “KEHLANI,” which is named after the California-born singer, going viral on TikTok, Adetunji saw major success.

4 / 17

The Notorious B.I.G. - Machine Gun Funk

The Notorious B.I.G. - Machine Gun Funk (Official Audio)

Not all rap songs that reference famous women in the industry are positive. Another powerful woman in music, Rock and Roll legend Tina Turner, has had her fair share of musical mentions over the decades. Most of them, unfortunately bring up Turner’s abusive relationship to Ike Turner. Even on “Machine Gun Funk,” Notorious B.I.G. rapped “Beatin’ motherf*****s like Ike beat Tina. What’s love got to do?”

5 / 17

Drake - Girls Love Beyoncé

Drake - Girls Love Beyonce ft. James Fauntleroy (Official Audio)

The Canadian rapper has plenty of songs referencing famous women, but his 2013 song “Girls Love Beyoncé” speaks nothing but the truth!

6 / 17

J. Cole - No Role Modelz

No Role Modelz

Actress Nia Long is another woman who has been well-referenced in Hip-Hop over the years. J. Cole rapped about her in 2014 saying “My only regret was too young for Nia Long.” Long publicly responded to the song, joking that Cole is “not too young.”

7 / 17

Tory Lanez - Karrueche

Tory Lanez - Karrueche

In 2015, Tory Lanez dedicated an entire song to Karrueche Tran, an actress and Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend. Brown was seemingly cool with it as he and Lanez are still friends to this day. Lanez is currently behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

8 / 17

Migos - What the Price

Migos - What The Price [Official Video]

2016 was arguably the year of Migos. With hits like “T-Shirt” and “Bad and Bouje,” not to mention their “Culture” album, Migos surely went down in 2016 history. On another song off the album, “Kelly Price,” Quavo gave a quick shoutout the the singing legend saying “Imma make her sing like Kelly Price yeah, yeah.”

9 / 17

Drake - Mr. Right Now

21 Savage x Metro Boomin ft Drake - Mr. Right Now (Official Audio)

Drake spilled some tea during his verse on 21 Savage’s track “Mr. Right Now.” On the song, he said “Yeah, said she wanna f**k to some SZA, wait / ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ‘08.” SZA soon came out clarifying the two briefly dated in 2008. “I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait,” she said on X.

10 / 17

Tierra Whack - Meagan Good

Tierra Whack - Meagan Good (Official Audio)

During a Genius interview, Tierra Whack said “Everybody be like ‘I’m doing real good.’” She added, “But if you’re doing Meagan Good, you’re really doing good, good, good.”

11 / 17

Dej Loaf - Try Me

DeJ Loaf - Try Me (Video)

“Set It Off” is arguably one of the best films from 1996. With a star studded cast and a tear jerking plot, it shouldn’t be shocking that the movie is still referenced often in Hip-Hop. On Dej Loaf’s “Try Me,” she rapped “V.I.P in the club, while your section boring / Got a b***h that Set it Off like Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah.”

12 / 17

Chris Brown - Dueces

Chris Brown - Deuces (Official HD Video) ft. Tyga, Kevin McCall

Chris Brown joined forces with Kevin McCall and Tyga for the 2010 hit song, “Dueces.” McCall tackled the third verse of the song referencing Robin Thicke’s ex-wife. “I got a new chick, and she ain’t you / She Paula Patton thick, she give me déjà vu,” he said.

13 / 17

A$AP Rocky - Fashion Killa

A$AP Rocky - Fashion Killa (Explicit - Official Video)

A$AP Rocky is the perfect example of manifesting exactly what you want for your future. In 2013, he dropped “Fashion Killa” where he raps about styling and profiling with a special lady. But specifically, he name dropped Rihanna saying, “Her attitude Rihanna, she get it from her mama.” In 2025, these lyrics mean so much more as he and RiRi have a beautiful family with two sons, RZA and Riot Rose. The song continued saying “But she save it so our babies will be flyer than their parents.” It looks like Rocky got his wish!

14 / 17

YG - I Like Head

I Like Head

In the sexually vulgar 2012 song, California’s YG rapped “You be on and off I’m tryna be all in, Amber Rose is the only bitch look good bald head.” We think that’s supposed to be a compliment.

15 / 17

The Game - Wouldn’t Get Far

The Game - Wouldn’t Get Far ft. Kanye West

The Game gave actress Gabrielle Union a shoutout saying a woman he knows is “Fly as Gabrielle Union in the back of my six, fo’ Impala.” Union is one of many celebrities the rapper mentions on the track, including Halle Berry, Lil Kim and Kelis.

16 / 17

Jay-Z - Lucifer

Lucifer

On track 12 of Jay-Z’s “The Black Album,” he raps about taking off in a Maybach Benz that’s “flyer than Sanaa Lathan.” After mentioning the actress, Jay goes on to say “Pumping ‘Brown Sugar’ by D’Angelo In Los Angeles, like an evangelist.” Lathan was the leading lady in the 2002 film starring Taye Diggs, “Brown Sugar.”

