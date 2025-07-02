50 Cent, Other Celebs React to Shocking Diddy Verdict

As the news of Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial verdict continues to make the rounds on social media, a handful of famous faces are finally starting to speak out about it. And the believe us when we say the responses are...interesting.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now? To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Trump’s Tariffs Might Stick Around. What Should We Buy Now?

As we previously told you, on Wednesday, Diddy was found not guilty on racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking of his ex-girlfriends Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura and Jane Doe. He was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

As the news began to trickle out, chief among the famous faces talking is one of Diddy's most consistent opp, a.k.a. 50 Cent who took to Instagram on Wednesday to send a congratulations of sorts to the Bad Boy mogul.

"Diddy beat the Feds, that boy a bad man! [He] beat the RICO, he the Gay John Gotti," he wrote accompanied by a picture of him smiling.

Diddy's ex-girlfriend Yung Miami also posted a cryptic post in response to Didy's verdict, posting "11:11" on her official Twitter page and a video of Justin Beiber using a very popular hand motion orginated by the LGBTQIA+ community that conveys joy and or satisfaction in whatever's being presented.

https://twitter.com/BuzzingPop/status/1940468816934515091

Rapper Boosie has also taken the time to speak on Diddy's verdict, saying in part in a video:

"I'm so glad Diddy free, bruh. The reason is, I'm tired of seeing our Black moguls get took down like that. And I'm tired of seeing us Black people go against us Black moguls like that. And I feel like if Diddy was a white man that's done all this sh*t for people, I know he ain't pay people--but he done all this sh*t for hip-hop. If he was white, they'd have had so many white people out there protesting for this man losing his life behind a relationship."

He went on to say that the reason why he was "on Diddy's side" was because he was thinking about his seven children and not one person, though he does think he's guilty of domestic violence. He also said he empathizes with him and that the overall today was a "great day in hip-hop."

https://twitter.com/SaycheeseDGTL/status/1940422668572057958

Popular sports journalist Jemele Hill also reacted to the outcome, writing in a Thread post: "It's going to be truly uncomfortable seeing so many people cape for Diddy today. The verdict is what it is, but this is not a 'victory.'"

Oscar-winning director of "Hair Love" Matthew Cherry also shared his two cents, specifically referencing the abhorrent hotel video footage that showed Diddy assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, writing on X/Twitter: "So that hotel video meant nothing essentially. He literally drug her back into the room. Is that not coercion?"

Diddy's son Christian Combs also spoke to ABC News moments after the verdict came out, saying: "We love y'all. We love everybody watching, we so happy my pops coming home. God bless, God bless the whole world."