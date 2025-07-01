The Unbelievable Reasons Jury Deliberations in Diddy Trial Got off to a Rocky Start

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: Sean Combs speaks onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

When prosecutors rested their case against Sean "Diddy" Combs, most folks thought that would be the end of all the bombshell revelations and shocking events from Diddy's federal trial... but no. It's only the second day of jury deliberations and the mess just keeps popping off.

So far, the jury has sent five notes to the judge. Just hours after Judge Arun Subramanian sent the jury to deliberate, he received a note from the foreperson stating, "We have a juror, Juror 25, who we believe cannot follow your honor's instructions." The foreperson also insisted on meeting with the judge about it, according to reports.

Subramanian sent a note back to the jury 30 minutes later reminding them to follow his rules, TMZ reported. Juror 25 is a 51-year-old gay white man who studied veterinary science and has a Ph.D. in molecular biology... Go figure!

Then several hours later, the jury sent another a note asking for clarity about drug allegations against Diddy. As we previously reported, the disgraced Hip-Hop mogul is facing sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The drug allegations are connected to his racketeering conspiracy charge. In response to the jury's probe, prosecutor Maurene Comey told the judge, "There is clearly some misunderstanding about what the recipient thought or did. It doesn't."

But despite the brief hiccup on the first day, Tuesday (July 1) wasn't any easier for the group. This time, the judge followed up on the jury's previous distribution concern. This, however, prompted a back and forth with Diddy's team. "The court is about to make something that amounts to a mistake," Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo argued. "Can I give your honor an example?"

“No,” Judge Subramanian replied. “Can you do what I am asking?” The judge then denied the defense's motion and allowed the jurors to back to deliberations.

Some hours later, the jury sent-- you guessed it-- another note to the judge requesting transcript of Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura's testimony. Diddy's longterm ex-girlfriend took the stand at the beginning of the trial detailing alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of Diddy. She detailed alleged freak-offs with male prostitutes, times where Diddy would coerce her into take drugs and physically beat her bloody.

Cassie is the prosecution's key witness, although with another ex-girlfriend who is going by Jane Doe. The judge granted the testimony three hours later