Despite not being the latest member to join the MCU, #BridgertonBae Regé-Jean Page is at the center of talks once again about possibly taking on the James Bond/007 mantle thanks in large part to the Russo Brothers.

The famous movie bros, who directed the recently released Netflix film The Gray Man, in which Page starred, said as much during an interview with RadioTimes.com. According to Deadline, both Joe and Anthony Russo feel as if the dashingly handsome actor would excel at the role if given the chance.

“He’s fantastic. I mean, he has more charisma in his pinky than most people do in their entire body,” said Joe. “So you know, we’d watch him do anything— I mean we’d watch him read the phonebook!”

Added Anthony, “[He’s a] very savvy performer and [has] so much charm.”

And you know what? They’re right! And you know what else? I honestly think that he may be a better fit do the role than Idris Elba. HEAR ME OUT, HEAR ME OUT!

I know I have long waxed poetic about the need for Hollywood to stop playing with our emotions and to go ahead and make Idris the next 007, but after viewing Daniel Craig’s entire franchise over the last two weekends, I just don’t think Idris would be willing to subject his body to all that wildly athletic and absurd physical stress.

I mean, James Bond jumps from building to building, sometimes landing hella hard on concrete or extremely hard surfaces. He also does a lot of hand-to-hand combat and gets punched and tortured by bad guys. I honestly don’t think Idris should subject himself to that kind of turmoil.

Go ahead and give it to Regé, Hollywood. You can probably get a good four or five films out of him before his knees go bad. After all, we said Black don’t crack, we never said it don’t get sore.