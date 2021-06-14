America, Bernie Mac Is Getting a Biopic. But Who Should Play Him?

YouTube star Mark Phillips, left, Bernie Mac, Aldis Hodge. Photo : YouTube/RDCWorld1/Scott Gries/Jamie McCarthy ( Getty Images )

On Friday, we told you about the upcoming biopic about the life and successful career of on of the OG Kings of Comedy, Bernie Mac.

Spearheaded by John Legend’s Get Lifted production banner and in tandem with the Bernie Mac Estate, the “feature film biopic” was announced last week during a panel at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. Now, it seems Mac’s daughter Je’Niece McCullough already has a good idea on who should portray her beloved father.

Per TMZ, McCullough has had plenty of time to think it over, admitting to TMZ that the topic has often come up over the years and that she’s already had One Night in Miami star Aldis Hodge and YouTube sensation Mark Phillips in mind for quite some time.

According to McCullough, Hodge feels like the best pick because he has a similar complexion to her late father and is an immensely talented actor. Hodge also has the experience, portraying MC Ren in the 2015 NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton and most recently pro-footballer Jim Brown in the Regina King-directed One Night in Miami. McCullough feels he’s the perfect guy to portray Mac as an adult.

Now when it comes it to his younger years, she feels YouTube comedy star Mark Phillips is the perfect man for the job. Citing her daughters love for Phillips and his content, McCullough feels that the 24-year old has the “acting chops to capture her dad’s essence.”

Now of course, these are just early talks; neither John Legend nor McCullough’s mother (who is in charge of the estate) have yet to confirm any official casting. Left up to me to decide though, we’d be here until Christmas because that’s how hard a decision it is for me.

Bernie was and is loved by a loooooot of people. The pressure to get this casting right is one I don’t think I’d be equipped to handle. Thankfully, I don’t have to and neither do you, America! But since we’re here, we may as well theorize: so what say you?

Can you see Aldis Hodge and Mark Phillips murking this role? Let us know in the comments!