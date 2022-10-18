The highly anticipated “three-quel” in the Michael B. Jordan-led Creed franchise may be set to hit theaters next spring, but now we’ve finally got a good glimpse as to what kind of muscle the third iteration will bring, and let me just tell you— IT’S A LOT.

LITERALLY.

On Monday, promo pictures of both Michael B. Jordan and his long-rumored and eventually confirmed antagonist, Jonathan Majors, were released online, and boy, oh boy, are we in for one helluva film. If you’ve paid any attention to the two previous Creed films, then you know how bulked up MBJ gets (thanks in large part to his longtime trainer Corey Calliet) when he gets back into his Adonis Creed bag. But fans online were also doing a double-take at Majors, who is noticeably ripped in the photo as well . (These pics also happen to come just under a week since his drool-inducing highly impressive Men’s Health magazine cover debuted last week and..........yeah. God bless that man.)





Buff bods aside though, the through line that connects the two in the film goes back to their childhood and follows Adonis (Jordan) and his old friend Damian (Majors) as they reconnect years later when “Donnie” is successful and established in the boxing industry, all while Damian is fresh out of jail and trying to figure what his next stage in life looks like. Previous franchise stars like Wood Harris and Tessa Thompson are set to return as well. Saying anymore won’t do as much justice as watching the trailer will, so without further ado:

CREED III | Official Trailer

Additionally, Creed III will see Jordan in the director’s chair for the very first time and that undoubtedly comes with its own set of pressures and expectations—especially when it comes to a highly successful franchise like this one. The Black Panther star recently spoke to The Root about his nerves when it came to figuring out how to bring this film to life.

“I think I was most nervous that the experience I was trying to tell—’ cause it was coming from... a lot of it was pulling from my own personal experience and other people that were close to me that I knew as well. I was nervous about it connecting with people,” Jordan said.

He continued: “I was nervous about it connecting with people. I was nervous in my own head. You know, you’re creating and developing things and you’re working with the writer and stuff. You’re like, ‘Man, is this something that people will— will they fuck with you?’ That’s something that was going on in my head. But telling the truth and being honest in storytelling is one of the greatest gifts that you can have and give. And through and through, we just continued to tell the truth.”

“ So that was something that I was nervous about. But once we started filming and kind of getting into it, everything kind of fell to the side,” he concluded.

Creed III hits theaters on March 3, 2023.



