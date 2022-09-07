Though there’s been much chatter about who will take up the mantle as the next James Bond now that Daniel Craig has made his final film—and more specifically, whether or not we’ll be getting a Black James Bond next—Breaking and The Woman King star John Boyega has weighed in with his perspective on the matter.

Speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Boyega talked about the prospect of a Black actor getting that role, explaining that he doesn’t “necessarily believe” it’ll happen but if it does, he’ll enjoy it just like every other moviegoer.

“When you’re Black, I don’t know how that goes,” he explained. “Look man, you as a white man who grew up in a society with Bond as a white man, that’s normal to you. Even the mention of a Black Bond to me is like, ‘O h, OK.’ I’m just here like, ‘OK, I don’t necessarily believe that, but if that’s what they’re doing then OK.’ That’s very surprising to me, but as an actor you just kind of stay out of that conversation. If it’s for you, then maybe then. But if it’s not, then you enjoy it in a movie theater like everybody else.”

A handful of Black actors have come up in conversation for the coveted role, including fan-favorite Idris Elba, #BridgertonBae and The Gray Man star Regé-Jean Page, Damson Idris and even Boyega himself.

But much to the Detroit star’s point, given what we know to be true about Hollywood and racist franchise fans (looking at you Star Wars, Rings of Power, and House of the Dragon), the notion of a Black Bond just might be a pie in the sky at this point in the game.